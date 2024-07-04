Spanish Word of the Day: Morriña

Advertisement

Morriña is a type of sadness or melancholy, usually used when nostalgic about one’s land of origin or home.

Morriña is therefore best described as homesickness, so if you wanted to say ‘I’m homesick’ in Spanish, you’d say tengo morriña (I have homesickness).

The word is of Galician origin, morrinha, which in turn is thought to derive from the Latin mori (to die).

The feeling of morriña is usually associated with Galicians in fact, as many generations have had to leave their beloved green region to find work elsewhere.

It is said that gallegos never cease to miss their food, landscapes, access and even the many types of rainfall they get.

Believe it or not, there’s even a music festival held in Galicia called Morriña Fest.

In next door Portugal, they also have a quintessential word which defines the Portuguese character and this sense of melancholic longing - saudade.

Funnily enough, morrinha in Portuguese means something completely different: a type of scabies that affects cattle or a colloquialism to refer to the plague.

Consultas de la semana | ¿Es válido usar «morriña» para la sensación de sopor o somnolencia?



Con ese sentido, lo normal en español es usar «modorra»; «morriña» se define en el «DLE» como ‘tristeza o melancolía, especialmente la nostalgia de la tierra natal’. pic.twitter.com/o4sGIA8RMk — RAE (@RAEinforma) December 13, 2022

But let’s go back to the meaning of morriña in Spanish. Spanish Royal Academy (RAE), the language body por excelencia of Spain, had to clarify that many Spaniards that they were using the word morriña wrongly.

That’s because tener morriña is often used to say that one is low on energy of feeling tired.

In fact, this is just a mix-up with the similar word modorra, which is a way of saying that one is sleep or energyless.

But not everyone is convinced by RAE’s statement, especially in Andalucía, where morriña is often uttered when talking about the feeling of sluggishness or sleepiness one gets after eating.

Language is after all nuanced and constantly evolving, so maybe both are in the right.

What’s clear is that if you’re a foreigner in Spain who is feeling homesick, the best way to describe the feeling in Spanish is morriña.

Examples:

Tengo morriña. Echo de menos mi país y mi pueblo.

I’m homesick. I miss my country and my village.

Para acabar con la morriña hemos cocinado un pavo para el Día de Acción de Gracias.

To get rid of the homesickness we cooked a turkey for Thanksgiving Day.