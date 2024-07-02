Advertisement

Valencia

Why a row is brewing over Valencia's refusal to hang the LGBTQ+ flag

Conor Faulkner
Conor Faulkner - [email protected]
Published: 2 Jul, 2024 CET. Updated: Tue 2 Jul 2024 08:22 CET
People take part in a pride march demonstration marking the International LGBT+ Pride Day Pride Day on June 28th in Valencia . (Photo by Jose Jordan / AFP)

A culture war battle is brewing in Valencia after the right-wing city council decided not to hang the LGBTQ+ flag on the balcony of the town hall building just a few hours before International Pride Day.

This has caused outrage among the city's LGBTQ+ community and beyond, with national politicians wading into the debate and controversial comments from city council members and even the city's mayor.

Valencia's city council is a coalition of the centre-right Partido Popular and far-right Vox party.

In response to the decision, the opposition PSPV then hung a huge 60 metre long LGBTQ+ flag from its party headquarters in front of the town hall.

Faced with criticism from opposition parties, the city's PP mayor, María José Catalá, stated that the council won't hang the flag from the town hall because, if it did, it would also be obliged to put up "all the flags and social needs" that Valencia has.

"I respect the freedom of my opposition to put up whatever they consider in their offices, but if I put up the Pride flag I also have to put up the Alzheimer's, ALS or cancer flags," Catalá said.

The comment has caused widespread anger. Spain's Minister for Equality, Ana Redondo, challenged Catalá on social media. "Loving is not an illness. The WHO eliminated homosexuality from its list of psychiatric illnesses in 1990," the minister said.

The Socialist-led Spanish government is studying whether to take legal action against Valencia's mayor, to which she has replied "I'm not a homophobe, give it a rest!". Other members of her government have accused the opposition of politicising Pride celebrations. 

In response to the growing criticism, sources from the town hall have stressed to Spanish state broadcaster RTVE that no flags or banners were placed on the town hall balcony because, as announced last November, they have been replaced by two digital screens which are used to celebrate international days, such as International Pride Day, which projected LGBTQ+ material in the weekend leading up.

"The problem is that you're not in power now, and you're bothered by the PP being in government and that we've celebrated Pride in our city, that's the problem," PP politician Rocio Gil told the Valencian City Hall.

"We've carried out the same celebrations that you did (Socialists) and even more activities".

In addition, 200 posters were put up on billboards around the city, seven buses were given special LGBTQ+ designs, and the outside of the town hall itself was illuminated with a projection of the LGTBQ+ flag.

It's not the first time that a row break outs in Spain over the refusal of right-wing governed town halls to hang LGBTQ+ flags.

In fact, Guadalajara, Toledo, Talavera de la Reina and Ciudad Real have all followed Valencia City Hall's example this year. 

Spain consistently ranks among the most gay-friendly countries in the world according to international studies but there is opposition in some sectors of society to progressive measures such as these.

