Spain to Uruguay flight makes emergency landing after turbulence injuries

The 787-9 Dreamliner was diverted to the airport of Natal in northeastern Brazil on its way to the Uruguayan capital, the Spanish company said on X, adding that passengers who suffered injuries "are receiving attention."

Uruguay's foreign ministry said in a statement that passengers in need of medical attention were taken to the Monsenhor Walfredo Gurgel hospital in Natal. Several have already been discharged.

One passenger was propelled into the plane cabin's ceiling and was seen being rescued through the overhead luggage compartment in videos posted online.

✈️ DRAMÁTICO



🛬Pasajero atravesó techo de avión de Air Europa con destino a Montevideo que se metió en una turbulencia y debió aterrizar de emergencia en Brasil.



🆘El pasajero debió salir del techo por la zona de equipaje de mano.



馃懆鈥嶁湀锔廣ideos pic.twitter.com/wsBzhicADK 鈥 Eduardo Preve (@EPreve) July 1, 2024

A Uruguayan diplomatic source told AFP "between 25 and 30" people were injured, but the number was not final.

Most suffered "mild trauma" and "at first sight, no one's life is at risk," said the source.

✈️ Incidente vuelo UX45 de Air Europa



Un Boeing 787-9 (Dreamliner) de Air Europa, matrícula EC-MTI, que cubría la ruta Madrid-Montevideo con 345 personas a bordo, se topó hace unas horas con una "fuerte turbulencia" cuando se encontraba en ruta sobre el Océano Atlántico volando

Air Europa said a plane will leave from Madrid later Monday to pick up the passengers in Natal and continue the journey to Uruguay.

In May, a 73-year-old British man died and several other passengers and crew suffered skull, brain and spine injuries when a Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 hit severe turbulence on a flight from London and was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok.

Monday's incident was the latest drama involving a Boeing plane, after a fuselage panel blew out of an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX in January as well as two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.