Travel news

Spain to Uruguay flight makes emergency landing after turbulence injuries

AFP
AFP - [email protected]
Published: 2 Jul, 2024 CET. Updated: Tue 2 Jul 2024 09:27 CET
This UGC picture taken on July 1, 2024 and released as a courtesy by passenger Claudio Fernandez Arbes shows ambulances assisting passengers of an Air Europa Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner that made an emergency landing in Natal, in northern Brazil, on July 1, 2024, after hitting strong turbulence on its way from Madrid to Montevideo. PHOTO: CLAUDIO FERNANDEZ ARBES/AFP

An Air Europa Boeing plane made an emergency landing in Brazil on Monday after several people were injured by "strong turbulence" on a flight from Madrid to Montevideo, with videos showing one passenger rescued from the overhead luggage compartment.

The 787-9 Dreamliner was diverted to the airport of Natal in northeastern Brazil on its way to the Uruguayan capital, the Spanish company said on X, adding that passengers who suffered injuries "are receiving attention."

Uruguay's foreign ministry said in a statement that passengers in need of medical attention were taken to the Monsenhor Walfredo Gurgel hospital in Natal. Several have already been discharged.

One passenger was propelled into the plane cabin's ceiling and was seen being rescued through the overhead luggage compartment in videos posted online.

A Uruguayan diplomatic source told AFP "between 25 and 30" people were injured, but the number was not final.

Most suffered "mild trauma" and "at first sight, no one's life is at risk," said the source.

Air Europa said a plane will leave from Madrid later Monday to pick up the passengers in Natal and continue the journey to Uruguay.

In May, a 73-year-old British man died and several other passengers and crew suffered skull, brain and spine injuries when a Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 hit severe turbulence on a flight from London and was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok.

Monday's incident was the latest drama involving a Boeing plane, after a fuselage panel blew out of an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX in January as well as two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.

