EXPLAINED: How to renew your long-term residency card in Spain

Your long-term residency card is known as as the Tarjeta de Larga Duración in Spanish and is often also referred to as tarjeta de residencia permanente (permanent residency card).

When you get this card, however, even though it may say permanent, you will still have to renew it every five years.

Thankfully, renewing the card is a relatively straightforward process, even easier than changing your temporary residency card for a permanent one.

This will not renew your status as a legal resident in Spain, but only the physical card as you will already have the right to stay.

When to renew your card

Long-term residence is renewed once your current card has expired. It’s important to note that you cannot renew it a month before it expires.

The trick is that when you see your expiry date approaching you must apply for an appointment online at the immigration office. Ideally, choose the date the day after the card expires, to avoid being left with an invalid card for a long period of time.

Of course, if you’ve lived in Spain for five years already, you’ll know that applying for these appointments is notoriously difficult and most of the time you will just have to take the date you’re given.

How to renew your card

You will need to apply for your appointment via the following link.

You need to make sure your appointment is at the police station closest to your usual place of residence. You can find a list here.

Generally, in order to be able to renew, you shouldn’t have stayed outside of the EU for more than 12 months, unless you have a valid reason, and you should not have committed a crime.

When it’s time for your appointment you must take the following documents:

EX-17 application form

Padrón certificate (in the event that you have changed address)

Your long-term card such as TIE which has expired and a photocopy of it

Original passport and photocopy

Proof that you have paid the corresponding fee via form 790-012

A recent photo

You need to fill out the EX-17 form. Source: Spanish Government

It is possible that some police stations will ask you for proof of continuous residence for the last five years, but not always.

If necessary you could also bring proof that you have been in Spain in recent years, such as stamps in your passport if you have entered or left, purchase receipts, invoices, etc.

What happens at the appointment and how long will it take?

At the police station, they will take all your documents plus your fingerprints.

Around one month after everything has been processed you will be able to go and pick up your new card. Be aware that some places require you to get another appointment to pick it up.

While you're waiting for your new card to be issued, your residence is still fully valid and you can continue to live and work in the country; although if you are going to travel outside of Spain you must request a return authorisation.

