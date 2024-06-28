'Our cats escaped': Americans on travelling to Spain with their pets

Advertisement

I’ve lived in Barcelona for five years, but when my mother finally came to visit, she couldn’t imagine coming without her dog.

I did some research and spoke with many Americans who had brought their pets from the United States to Spain, some to live and some to visit. It’s easier than I expected but there are a few potential pitfalls you’ll want to avoid.

Here is everything you need to know to bring your pet to Spain with some help and anecdotes from Americans who’ve done it before.



If your pet doesn’t have a passport, they’ll need a health certificate which must:



• Be completed by a veterinarian in your home country.

• Include a recent rabies vaccination.

• Be presented in “at least” Spanish.

• Follow the form’s European guidelines, which can be found here.

• Be certified by the USDA.



Your pet must also be identified by a microchip (or a tattoo is done before 03/07/2011).

READ MORE: How to bring my pet from the USA into Spain



There are a few common snags — knowing them ahead of time could make streamline the process and make things less stressful for you.

The Rabies Vaccination



“Consult your vet early just in case your rabies vaccine date doesn’t meet the requirements and you require another that has to be specifically timed, “says Ryan from New York.



For most Americans, timing the rabies vaccination and securing the USDA certification was the most complicated.

You’ll need to wait 21 days after your pet’s vaccination before travelling; day 1 is the first day after vaccination, which must happen no more than 1 year before the travel date. If there’s been no break in vaccination since your pet’s first rabies shot, they may travel with only a booster.

However, you’ll need proof of every previous vaccination to show there have been no gaps. The rabies vaccination must have been done after your pet’s microchip is inserted.

READ ALSO: How much does it cost to keep a pet in Spain?

Your Pet’s Microchip



“Make sure your chip is a modern one. One of our dogs had to be re-chipped urgently when we figured that out,” says Frank from Georgia.



Your pet must be identified, and the microchip must be modern and scannable; you can have your vet check it for you. Your best bet is an ISO-compliant microchip. You can check ISO compliance with the microchip manufacturer.

A pet relocation service is expensive but could be a good option for people moving between the United States and Spain. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images



The Health Certificate and USDA Endorsement



Like the rabies shot, the health certificate must be completed within a certain time window. Most people will use the non-commercial health certificate, which must be filled out by an accredited veterinarian or military veterinarian. You’ll need to sign the declaration on the final page of the EU Health Certificate. The certificate is valid for thirty days after the vet signs it and must be validated by the USDA within ten days of your pet’s arrival in Spain.



There are two ways to have your pet’s health certificate USDA-endorsed. The first is directly between your vet and the USDA, utilizing the Veterinary Export Health Certification System (VEHCS). The second requires you to ship the paperwork to APHIS, using the shipping address for the APHIS Veterinary Export Trade Services Endorsement Office serving your State. Remember, if you choose to ship. It is highly recommended to purchase an overnight return shipping label with Saturday delivery.



“For us, fed ex made 3 mistakes which delayed the USDA certificate and we had to change international flights for 3 people and 3 cats,” says Gwen from Miami.



The process is straightforward, but it’s worth taking a few precautions, like paying for overnight return shipping and chatting with your vet in advance of departure. If possible, work with a vet who is already familiar with the process. They’ll be able to help you along the way and simplify the steps.

Boarding, Flying, and Arriving



Okay, you’ve got the documents sorted and you’re ready to fly. The most common discussions amongst pet owners who’ve brought their pets to Spain are about crateing, sedation, and which airline to use.



Most airlines, people, and vets recommend against sedating your pet for travel. In fact, many airlines don’t allow it and consider it a safety concern. Another important consideration — pet weight matters. If your pet is small enough, they should be able to travel with you in-cabin. Different airlines have different regulations, so you’ll want to check directly, and some go carrier size, rather than pet weight.



Most transatlantic airlines limit pet weight in-cabin with the carrier (which is 2-3 pounds) to 8kg which is about 17 pounds. We had a big fat cat who had to fly Delta for this reason. Delta and United and a few others have no weight limit but rather have a carrier size limit (under seat),” says Gwen.



Make sure you invest in a good carrier, particularly one that closes properly. Princess brought her cats on board only to have them escape their carrier. You can check on the airline’s website for specifications on carrier policies as well.



Many people recommend using a pet relocation service, which can help you with the process, or handle everything for you. “We moved with our 2 doggies a month ago and did use a pet relocation service, VIP door-to-door. Everything was taken care of, and we couldn't be happier with the whole service provided,” says Alina from New Jersey.



A pet relocation service is expensive but could be a good option for people moving; one less thing to worry about. But most people have successfully moved their pets on their own, even if there were some challenges.



“Flew 5 years ago Miami to Madrid via Air Europa with our cat in the cabin with us. Paperwork from a USDA vet is needed and is very time-sensitive. Wasn’t too much hassle but well worth it to have our cat with us now in Spain,” says Valerie.



Follow the steps, talk with your vet in advance, and watch out for any pitfalls. In the end, you’ll be enjoying the sun in Spain with your furry friend by your side.