Madrid to pay residents who buy an electric bicycle up to €600

Advertisement

In recent years, Madrid authorities have implemented measures aimed at addressing air pollution and traffic, the most important of all being the low-emission zones which prevent certain vehicles from entering the city centre.

Now it’s betting on greener personal mobility options for its 3.4 million inhabitants, offering residents who buy an electric bike half the cost up to a limit of €600, as part of Madrid’s Cambia 360 programme.

Advertisement

In fact, the measure is partly retroactive, meaning that those who bought an electric bike from October 3rd 2023 can also apply.

E-bike prices vary greatly, but usually go from a minimum of €900 to €5,000.

Madrid City Hall has allocated €150,000 for the measure, so you should hurry if you intend to take advantage of the offer as funds are limited and the measure is only in place until September 30th.

Only e-bikes equipped with an auxiliary electric motor with maximum continuous nominal power less than or equal to 250 watts can be subsidised.

It’s advisable to check with the vendor that the e-bike you’re considering meets these and other conditions such as the fact that it can’t be propelled exclusively by the motor, has progressively decreasing power and that the motor stops before reaching 25 km/h.

The subsidy doesn’t apply to second-hand electric bicycles unfortunately and the e-bikes cannot be sold in the two years following their purchase.

Both the buyer and the vendor can apply for the subsidies on this website.

The subsidy does not cover taxes or any possible accessories.

To apply you must be over the age of 18 and registered as a resident in Madrid (padrón).

As the summer sales have kicked off in Spain, this subsidy could mean big saves for those in the Spanish capital looking to buy an electric bike.

The global electric bicycle industry has recovered from the severe shortages it faced during the Covid-19 pandemic and prices have dropped on average by 13 percent in 2024.