Advertisement

Crime

Colombian drug traffickers sink submarine with cargo off Spain

AFP
AFP - [email protected]
Published: 27 Jun, 2024 CET. Updated: Thu 27 Jun 2024 09:19 CET
Colombian drug traffickers sink submarine with cargo off Spain
Colombian drug traffickers sink submarine with cargo off Spain. Photo: Handout / Spanish Guardia Civil Customers and Police Authority / AFP

A group of Colombian drug traffickers sank their submarine off the coast of Spain after they were spotted by customs officers, police said in a joint statement Tuesday.

Advertisement

Spain is one of the main entry points for drugs into Europe, due to its close links with Latin America and its proximity to Morocco.

On Sunday, customs officers spotted a vessel 280 nautical miles (500 kilometres) off the southern Spanish coast.

READ ALSO: Spanish police smash international drug-smuggling ring 

It was a 20-metre semi-submersible - a type of boat increasingly used by traffickers who are redoubling their creativity to find new ways of concealing drug shipments.

When customs officers approached, the crew "opened the valves on the bottom of the submarine, before surfacing to safety," the statement said.

Advertisement

It added: "The semi-submersible was flooded within minutes, before sinking with its cargo to the bottom of the sea."

The four Colombian crew members were rescued and then arrested.

More

#Crime

Comments

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also