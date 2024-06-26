Renfe offers train tickets from €7 to travel around Spain this summer

Advertisement

If you still haven't got your summer plans sorted, then you may want to take advantage of Renfe's new sale, with tickets going for as little as €7, allowing you to explore the country more sustainably.

The offer is available on the official Renfe website and in the rest of Renfe's usual sales channels until July 1st for travel between July 22nd and September 8th.

The 'super price' tickets will be valid for AVE, Avlo and Larga Distancia (long-distance) trains with rates starting from €7 on some Avlo routes.

Where can I travel to?

Tickets will be available to a host of destinations across the country, but the cheapest options will be for certain routes.

For example, tickets are available from €14 to travel between Madrid and Valencia, and from €15 to go from Madrid to Zaragoza, Pamplona, ​​Logroño or Burgos.

This campaign will also offer sale prices from €18 to travel between Madrid and Barcelona, ​​Lleida and Camp de Tarragona; or between Madrid and Seville, Granada, Algeciras, Almería and Extremadura.

How to buy tickets

Tickets will be available to both residents and tourists, and can be bought online, via ticket offices, self-sale machines and travel agencies.

Simply select one of the low-cost routes and play around with the dates to find the cheapest tickets available.

Remember, to take advantage of the offer, you must purchase tickets by Monday July 1st, for travel between July 22nd and September 8th only.