IN IMAGES: Storm causes chaos across Madrid
An intense storm wreaked havoc across the Spanish capital Tuesday night, leaving chaos in its wake.
Vice mayor of Madrid and delegate of Security and Emergencies, Inma Sanz, announced Wednesday that firefighters from Madrid City Council attended a total of 170 callouts on Tuesday night after a strong storm hit the capital.
90 of these were due to the storm directly, 65 due to damage to trees and the rest due to damage to buildings.
Los bomberos relizaron 90 intervenciones en Madrid por la tormenta https://t.co/zD9avpM0QU— Telemadrid (@telemadrid) June 26, 2024
Up to 15 liters (some news stations reporting up to 22 litres) of water per square meter fell in just half an hour in the city, along with a fierce hail storm and winds of up to 60km per hour.
Sanz revealed that the storm was concentrated over a very short period of time and primarily affected the western districts of the capital, such as Moncloa-Aravaca, Chamberí, La Latina, Tetuán and Fuencarral.
¡Wow! Se han registrado rachas de viento de hasta 72 km/h asociadas al (micro)reventón húmedo que ha derribado árboles en #Madrid con facilidad. Vídeo vía @VacaXoanin https://t.co/A0AvgTTM7F— MeteoMadrid (@carlosweder_) June 25, 2024
The phenomena caused chaos across the city as trees and branches fell, streets and roads flooded, and water leaked into metro stations and garages.
Some people reported hail stones reaching up to three centimeters, causing damage to numerous balconies and terraces across the city.
AVISO ⛈️— Geól. Sergio Almazán (@chematierra) June 25, 2024
Ahora fuerte #granizada distrito Chamberí, en #Madrid #España. 🇪🇸 #grele #granizo #hailstorm
Vía @elvillano1970 pic.twitter.com/rRTcayARiB
Thankfully, Sanz reported that there have been no serious injuries due to the storm.
Castilla y León has also been put on yellow alert due to the strong gusts of wind and the possibility of showers accompanied by hail.
La #tormenta de esta tarde en Madrid (25/junio/2024) vista desde las Tetas de Vallecas pic.twitter.com/1czhLth484— José Antonio Quirantes Calvo (@JoseAQuirantes) June 25, 2024
Over the next few days, Spain's State Meteorological Agency AEMET has predicted more unstable weather across northern and central Spain and a drop in temperatures.
The worst is expected this Friday June 28th, when the storm will cross the entire peninsula towards the northwest.
'Reventón húmedo' o cómo se desató la tormenta del «fin del mundo» ayer en Madridhttps://t.co/dUyXKthw4phttps://t.co/6AGTUpTMDI— El Correo (@elcorreo_com) June 26, 2024
