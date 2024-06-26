How to add a beneficiary to your social security and healthcare in Spain

Advertisement

Did you know that you can add beneficiaries to your social security benefits, even if they don’t work, meaning they can access healthcare too? This includes anyone who is dependent on you such as a husband, wife or your children.

Here are all the people you can legally add to your social security:

Your legal spouse

Your civil union partner (pareja de hecho)

Your ex-spouse or judicially separated in cases in which there is the right to receive a compensatory pension from the insured partner

Your children or children of a legal partner under 26 years old

Children older than 26 if they have a disability of over 65 percent

Your grandchildren under 26 years old, if they are not beneficiaries of their parents

Your siblings if they are under 26 years old, dependent on you and are not already beneficiaries of someone else

Your foster child under 18 years old

How do I add a beneficiary?

You can add someone to your social security with or without a digital certificate or in person, depending on what is easier for you. If you have one, it will be easier to use that and identify yourself online.

With a digital certificate or similar

The first step is to access the social security platform on the Social Security website, then log-in to your Social Security (TUSS) portal. You can identify yourself using the digital certificate, Cl@ve PIN, via a text message or a Spanish DNI number.

You need to digitally identify yourself on the Social Security website. Source: Seguridad Social

Navigate to the health care section - Asistencia Sanitaria and click on 'Añadir un nuevo beneficiario' or 'Add new beneficiary' and fill in the corresponding boxes with their information such as name, date of birth, NIE/DNI number, your relationship to them, and country of birth. Then click on 'Continuar' (Continue) at the bottom of the screen and simply submit your application.

Fill out the necessary details of the beneficiary. Source: Seguridad Social

Online without a digital certificate or similar

Firstly you’ll need to go to the following social security website. All you will need is to have access to an e-mail address and to be able to take a digital photo of yourself holding your ID card, this should be your TIE card if you’re from a non-EU country or your green card and passport if you’re from an EU country.

Firstly, you will need to click 'solicante' if you are filling it out yourself. Next, complete your details such as name, type of document and date of birth. You will also need your support number.

Fill out your details so you can be identified without your digital certificate. Source: Seguridad Social

You will then need to upload the photo of you holding your ID, plus images of your ID card, front and back.

On the next page, you will be asked to fill out more personal information, as well as all the information of the beneficiary you want to add.

Finally, you will need to add supporting documentation such as your marriage certificate, birth certificate of your child etc, whatever officially proves your relationship with them. For children under three months old, this documentation is not necessary, since the Civil Registry automatically sends this data to social security.

Finally, click the button to give your consent. ‘Doy mi Consentimiento’ and then review all the details before submitting your application. You will then receive a code via e-mail, which you must introduce, along with your digital signature, to finalise the process.

In-person

You can also apply in person at a Social Security Assistance and Information Centre (CAISS), by appointment, or by ordinary mail to the Provincial Directorate of the INSS. You will need all the same documentation as above.

It’s a good idea to make digital photocopies of these documents, as well as bring the originals.