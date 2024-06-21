Spain’s 2024 summer sales: What you need to know

Advertisement

Summer sales (known as rebajas de verano in Spanish) are a big deal in Spain. If you’re looking to take advantage of them, you’ll need to know when they start and which shops try to sneak a few extra days in.

It also depends where in Spain you live, as some regions start earlier or finish later than others.

You may also find that certain household names kickstart their sales before the official date in each region, as the start date for sales has been deregulated since 2012 in Spain.

That means that wherever you are in the country, you’ll probably see that Spain’s flagship department stores El Corte Inglés already have big discounts this week (June 20th to 26th), as well as H&M and all the retail stores belonging to Spanish clothing giant Inditex starting early with their rebajas.

When do the summer sales start in Spain in 2024?

By region

Andalusia: July 1st- August 31st

Aragón: July 1st- September 1st

Asturias: July 1st- August 31st

Balearic Islands: July 1st- August 31st

Canary Islands: July 1st- August 31st

Cantabria: July 1st- September 30th

Castilla-La Mancha: July 1st- September 30th

Castilla y León: July 1st- August 31st

Catalonia: July 1st- August 31st

Extremadura: July 1st- August 31st

Galicia: July 1st- September 30th

Madrid: June 21st- September 21st

Murcia: July 1st- August 31st

Navarra: July 1st- August 31st

Basque Country: July 1st- September 30th

La Rioja: July 1st- August 31st

Valencian Community: June 29th- September 5th

Advertisement

By shop/brand

Inditex

Spain's clothing giants Inditex, which includes Zara, Bershka, Stradivarius, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, and Oysho, will also be having some summer sales.

Although there is no official announcement, going by previous years Inditex brand sales are expected to start from June 20th or 21st on the website and mobile app, and from June 22nd in shops.

El Corte Inglés

The iconic department store launched its summer sales on 19th June on its website, with discounts likely to be available in physical shops from the following weekend (22nd).

El Corte Inglés card holders can already take advantage of pre-sale offers of up to 30 percent.

H&M

H&M has been offering online discounts since the beginning of June. In store discounts have already started and are expected to last until July 22nd.

Mango

Catalan retailer Mango’s summer sales started on June 21st, with discounts on its online shop a few days earlier, as it usually mirrors the same dates as Inditex.

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is on July 9th and 10th.

Advertisement

Are ‘rebajas’ in Spain really busy?

That depends where you are, but no, not like they used to be before the liberalisation of summer sales rules back in 2012.

As such, it’s no longer as common for shoppers to rush to the entrances of Spain’s main shops and department stores before they open their doors.

Of course, it’s also because online shopping has started to really dominate in recent years, and other discount days like Black Friday and post-Christmas sales mean shoppers can get good deals all year round.