How much does it cost to hire a babysitter or nanny in Spain?

If you’re looking for childcare in Spain, you’ll likely come across a few different terms.

Canguro - literally meaning kangaroo, in Spain canguro is also used to refer to someone who provides childcare, usually a babysitter – ie. someone who cares for children on a special occasion or for a specific period of time.

Niñera - a niñera, on the other hand, is more like a nanny, and someone who cares for children on a more regular basis.

Often niñeras will pick the children up from school, feed them, supervise them, help with homework, and generally play a much larger role in the child (and family’s) life. Sometimes niñeras may also have some cleaning duties, depending on the arrangement they have with the family.

Au pair - In Spain you’ll also hear au pair used, which in Spanish has pretty much exactly the same meaning as it does in English. That is to say, a carer, usually female, usually younger, who may take a year or two out to care (and often teach) children while living with the family.

Generally speaking, however, canguro is most used in Spain but many Spaniards will use canguro and niñera interchangeably as both are childcare jobs usually paid by the hour, whether it be regularly or a one off.

What is the average price of a babysitter or nanny in Spain?

Based on data collected by Babysit.es from thousands of registered babysitters and nannies, the average price of a babysitter in Spain in 2024 is €8.93 per hour.

However, the average price varies depending on where you are in Spain.

The region with the highest average babysitter or nanny rates is the Balearic Islands, with an average price of €9.28, followed by the Basque Country, with an average price of €9.25. At the other end of the scale, the region with the lowest average hourly rates is Extremadura, with an average price of €8.65.

However, the difference between the highest and lowest average price in Spain is only around 50 cents, so we can work on the rough assumption that nannies and babysitters in Spain will ask for anything roughly between €8.50-€9.50 per hour.

Obviously, the greater the responsibility in the role the more they would likely ask for. Factors such as the babysitter's experience, the number of children to be looked after and other tasks the babysitter is asked to do can influence the rate.

If you’re employing a nanny with greater responsibilities, many may ask for more than the going rate for a babysitter.

You should really be paying at least minimum wage, even though some regions don’t on average and many people will of course enter in private arrangements with babysitters below this rate. With a recent increase in the SMI, domestic workers like nannies and babysitters should receive at least €8.87 per hour, according to the Spanish government.

What about the requirements?

When it comes to hiring a babysitter in Spain, Babysit.es recommends a thorough selection process to find the best candidate for your children. To make sure he or she has the required experience, you should ask for references from families they’ve previously worked for.

Many families choose to interview potential candidates, and perhaps even see how they get on with the children, and they can also request to see their CV or Informe de Vida Laboral (Work Life Report) to check qualifications and previous work experience.

Once you’ve chosen a candidate and agreed an hourly rate and schedule, there are various administrative procedures you’ll need to do and several documents you’ll need to draw up a contact (though remember, many families prefer to employ babysitters and nannies informally or off the books).

For a contract, you’ll need their ID or passport, residence permit if they aren’t from an EU country, Social Security card, a document that proves their address, and many families also demand a criminal record certificate.

Of course, when formalising the contract, everything must be specified: type of contract (temporary or permanent); hourly salary; hours; and responsibilities.