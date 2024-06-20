'Far hotter than normal': Spain set for scorching summer after rainy June

Advertisement

Spain could be set for a “far hotter than normal” summer this year, with experts predicting that it could be one of the hottest on record. This is according to forecasts by Spain’s state meteorological agency (Aemet).

Aemet spokesman Rubén del Campo stated that “there’s a high probability that temperatures will be much higher than normal and that this summer will be among the hottest 20 percent on historical record.”

He added that the probability of a scorching summer is between 70-100 percent in most of Spain, and that the unusually warm weather could be felt most in the northern half of the peninsula, as well as the eastern Canary Islands.

Aemet posted some weather forecast maps to its X/Twitter account in recent days, with the entirety of the Spanish mainland and islands covered in dark red, meaning a high probability of abnormally high temperatures. "The high probability" of a heatwave, it said, "extends to the rest of southern Europe and northern Africa."

🧵Existe una probabilidad muy alta (entre el 70 y 100 %) de que el #verano2024 sea más cálido de lo normal en prácticamente toda España, según el último pronóstico de @CopernicusECMWF.



This follows something of a stop-start June with rainy periods in many parts of the country. Del Campo admitted that so far "it seems that the summer hasn’t started" because temperatures are "slightly" lower than normal for the time of year, but stressed that Aemet forecast models predict that the intense heat will not take long to arrive.

A marked rise in temperatures is expected for this weekend, although they could drop again next week before going up again as high summer approaches, according to forecasts.

With regards to rainfall, it seems it will likely also be a dry summer with little rain. Del Campo predicted "a summer with less rain than usual, especially in the north and inland peninsula", where there is a 50-60 percent probability of rainfall below historical averages for the time of year: “The most likely scenario is that of a quarter with less rainfall than usual,” he added.

Though an unusually wet Easter period helped to refill some of Spain's dwindling reservoir reserves, a long period of dry weather will likely worsen Spain's ongoing drought conditions. The problem is particularly bad in Catalonia and Andalusia.

Looking back on spring temperatures, Aemet data shows that it was also one of the warmest on record. Del Campo stressed that it was "the eighth warmest spring of the 21st century and the tenth since the start of the historical series in 1961.”

The average temperature during spring was 13.1C, which is 0.7C above average values for the 1991-2020 period. "Eight of the ten warmest springs on record have been recorded since 2006, further evidence of climate change," Del Campo said.