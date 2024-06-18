REVEALED: Five subsidies pensioners in Spain can claim

Advertisement

With the rise in the cost of living, particularly food, bills, transport and rent, it’s getting harder and harder for people to make ends meet, especially for pensioners who typically only have a finite amount coming in and are no longer working, so cannot top up their income.

Data shows that pensioners are one of the most vulnerable age groups in the country, particularly because they also have to deal with discrimination and technological barriers, as well as financial ones.

Thankfully there are several subsidies and public aid that elderly people in Spain can access in order to make life easier.

It’s important to be aware that some of these subsidies may not be available to people with overseas pensions.

Discounts on telephone rates

It’s important for elderly people to stay connected to their families, both on the phone and via the internet, and luckily there is financial aid for this in the form of vouchers from phone companies.

These enable you to save up to 70 percent on individual line registration fees, as well as discounts on monthly fees, which can be up to 95 percent. In order to be eligible, you must prove that your family income does not exceed €9,023.50 per year and that you are a beneficiary of a public pension.

Heating and electricity payments

If you’re in a vulnerable situation, you can apply for a reduction in your electricity bill. The discount applied may change depending on your situation and needs, but you can be granted up to 80 percent of your bill if the authorities deem it necessary.

The minimum amount you will receive if you’re successful is €40 per month. This subsidy covers hot water and heating costs that are included in your electricity bill.

Help with rental payments

Although in Spain, most pensioners own their own property, it has been revealed that there are still five percent who rent. If you are one of these, then you can also be granted financial aid in order to help pay for your home. This benefit is a single payment of €525 and is directed at all beneficiaries of a non-contributory retirement pension who are holders of a rental contract and do not own a home.

The property has to be your habitual home and you cannot have any family relationship with the landlord. You can request this from the relevant authorities of your region, Provincial Councils of the Basque Country and Navarra, and the Territorial Directorates of the Institute for the Elderly and Social Services (Imserso) of Ceuta and Melilla.

Aid for dependent living

If you live on your own or with a partner or family member, rather than in a care home, but still require assistance, you may be able to request benefits for home care or day centres. Keep in mind that this type of aid is typically only available to those who have been paying into the Spanish social security system, but it’s worth checking with your local authorities to see what your options are if you haven’t been.

Top up for reducing the gender gap

If you’re a woman and receive a Spanish pension, then you may be able to get a small bonus added on to your monthly payments with the aim of compensating for the damage to your professional career you’ve suffered over the years. This may be because you were the primary caretaker for your children and therefore your career suffered a setback. The supplement this year is set at €33.20 per month.