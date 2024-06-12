Spain govt slams 'trumped-up' charge against PM's brother

Advertisement

The complaint was filed by Manos Limpias ("Clean Hands"), which in April also filed a complaint alleging graft against Sánchez's wife Begona Gomez that also triggered a preliminary investigation.

"Once again, it's Manos Limpias, that's to say that once again we're facing a trumped-up charge, based again on snippets from the digital tabloids," government spokeswoman Pilar Alegria told journalists when asked about matter.

The prime minister's brother, David Sánchez, works for a provincial council in Badajoz in southeastern Spain.

Contacted by AFP, a local court confirmed it had opened a probe into the Socialist leader of Badajoz province and two staffers, without giving names.

All three are being investigated on suspicion of misappropriation of public funds, influence peddling and perverting the course of justice.

According to the local press, the Manos Limpias complaint alleges that Sánchez, who runs the performing arts department within Badajoz provincial council, receives a public salary without performing his function.

Two months ago, Manos Limpias filed a complaint against Sánchez's wife for suspected influence peddling and corruption, prompting a Madrid court to open a probe on April 16.

The group, which has admitted its complaint was based on media reports, has previously filed a litany of unsuccessful lawsuits against politicians.

Last week, just days before Spain voted in the EU elections, the court summoned Gómez to testify on July 5th, prompting Sánchez to denounce the probe as a "crude set-up promoted by far-right associations".

When news of the complaint first emerged, Sánchez shocked Spain by saying he was considering resigning over what he denounced as a campaign of political harassment by the right.

He took five days to reflect but ultimately decided to stay on.