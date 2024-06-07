How young foreigners in Spain can get travel discounts of up to 90 percent

Advertisement

In 2023 more than four million trips were registered under the scheme, enabling just over one million young people between 18 and 30 years old to discover Spain. In total, 60 percent of these trips were made by rail and 40 percent by road.

In addition, 16,134 interrail passes were issued, so that they could travel on long rail trips around the country.

The Minister of Transport Oscar Puente revealed that the government is dedicating €130 million to the scheme this year, €55 for bus journeys and €75 for rail journeys.

The hope is that this year even more young people will be able to benefit and explore the country where they live.

Who can benefit from the voucher?

The aid will allow young people aged between 18 and 30 to get discounts of up to 90 percent on trains and buses within Spain.

Even if you don’t have Spanish nationality you can apply, as long as you have legal residence in Spain, whether you are from an EU country or a third country.

When will they be available?

The government is set to launch the scheme by June 15th, and travel will be possible only between July 1st and September 30th.

What discounts will be available?

There will be different amounts of discounts, depending on what mode of transport you take. Here’s what will be included:

Medium-distance trains: 90 percent reduction in the price of single and round-trip tickets.

Avant: 50 percent discount on single and round-trip tickets.

Commercial and high-speed rail services: 50 percent discount on the ticket price, with a maximum of €30 per ticket (to be confirmed)

Regular bus services under state jurisdiction: 90 percent discount on the price of a single ticket and the round trip ticket.

Interrail: 50 percent discount on the Global Flexible Interrail passes lasting 10 days in 2 months, when marketed through Renfe.

In 2023, a 50 percent discount was also applied for the high speed services of all three operators - Renfe, Ouigo and Iryo, with a maximum of €30 per ticket, however they have not yet said if they will be included in the discounts this year and should confirm within the next week.

How do I apply for the benefit?

In order to get the vouchers you must register on the dedicated Verano Joven website of Ministry of Transportation, which is thought to go live on June 15th.

You can identify and apply via various methods including:

Cl@ve

By entering your first and last name, date of birth, DNI or TIE number and validity date.

By entering your NIE number and the support number on your EU green card.

You will then receive a discount code either to your mobile phone or email. It will be valid for the entire period and all modes of transport will be included.

Need some inspiration to organise your trip? Check out our Discover Spain section.