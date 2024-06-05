Which foreigners in Spain can vote in European elections?

Advertisement

From June 6th to 9th, millions of people across Europe will go to the polls to elect members to the European Parliament - the world's only multinational legislature. In Spain polling day is, as always, on a Sunday, so Spaniards will head to the polls on June 9th.

Spaniards will join voters around the continent to elect 720 members for a 5-year mandate. The distribution of seats takes into account each country's population. Germany will elect the largest number (96), for example, while Cyprus, Luxembourg and Malta the smallest (6).

Spain gets 61 seats, just behind neighbouring countries like France, with 81, and Italy, who elect 76.

But it's not just Spaniards who can vote in the European elections in Spain. Foreigners can also vote in the polls, but not all of them, and whether or not you can depends on where you're from and your nationality.

Who can vote in European elections in Spain?

In order to vote in Sunday's election in Spain, you must:

Be 18 years old

Have Spanish nationality and reside in Spain or abroad (where you can vote from in member state of residence)

Or be a national of another EU country resident in Spain

EU citizens who live in another EU member state can vote or stand or run in local and European elections across the block (and can even be elected as mayors and local councillors) but cannot vote in national or general elections.

This means that any EU citizen resident in Spain may vote in local or European elections, provided they are registered on the census and have signed the appropriate voting paperwork.

On the other hand, UK or US nationals or any other non-EU citizens who are residents in Spain cannot vote in the European elections.

For them, the only way to be able to vote in European elections would be to get Spanish citizenship or another EU citizenship.

