Where can you watch Euro 2024 matches on TV in Spain?
If you want to watch the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament while in Spain, this is how to follow the games live on TV or stream them online completely for free.
Euro 2024 will start on Friday June 14th with the opening match between the hosts Germany and Scotland, and end a month later with the final on July 14th.
To see the debut of the Spanish team, you will have to wait until the next day, when La Roja face Croatia on Saturday June 15th, at 6pm Madrid time.
They will also face Italy (Thursday June 20th, 9pm) and Albania (Monday June 24th, 9pm) in the group stages.
Spain will be hunting their fourth continental title in Germany after wins in 1964, 2008 and 2012.
Ready for EURO 2024! 🤩#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/Fb7WEdgJff— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) March 26, 2024
The national team arrives at the tournament as current champions of the UEFA Nations League and with the hope of making up for their early defeat in the round of 16 at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
So where can you watch Euro 2024 if you’re in Spain during the tournament?
We’ve got some good news for you, as Spain’s national broadcaster RTVE will broadcast all the matches for free on its main channel - La 1.
It’s the first time in 20 years that RTVE has gained the rights to air each and every single match of a European Cup tournament, with the rise of pay-per-view sports channels dominating the market recently in Spain.
Therefore, to watch any of the 24 national teams play in the tournament’s 51 total matches, all you will have to do is tune in to the first channel on your television in Spain - La 1 (The One).
If you don’t have a television where you are in Spain but you do have the internet, you’ll also be able to stream Euro 2024 on your mobile, tablet or computer via the RTVE play platform.
Commentary on RTVE is of course in Spanish so if you wish to watch the games in English, you may want to consider getting a VPN to stream international channels.
Here is a calendar with all the Euro 2024 fixtures with their date and time (Madrid time):
Group stages
June 14th
Group A: Germany - Scotland (Munich, 21:00)
June, 15th
A: Hungary - Switzerland (Cologne, 15:00)
B: Spain - Croatia (Berlin, 18:00)
B: Italy - Albania (Dortmund, 21:00)
June 16th
D: Poland - Netherlands (Hamburg, 15:00)
C: Slovenia - Denmark (Stuttgart, 18:00)
C: Serbia - England (Gelsenkirchen, 21:00)
June 17th
E: Romania - Ukraine (Munich, 15:00)
E: Belgium - Slovakia (Frankfurt, 18:00)
D: Austria - France (Düsseldorf, 21:00)
June 18th
F: Türkiye - Georgia (Dortmund, 18:00)
F: Portugal - Czechia (Leipzig, 21:00)
June 19th
B: Croatia - Albania (Hamburg, 15:00)
A: Germany - Hungary (Stuttgart, 18:00)
A: Scotland - Switzerland (Cologne, 21:00)
June 20th
C: Slovenia - Serbia (Munich, 15:00)
C: Denmark - England (Frankfurt, 18:00)
B: Spain - Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 21:00)
June 21st
E: Slovakia - Ukraine (Düsseldorf, 15:00)
D: Poland - Austria (Berlin, 18:00)
D: Netherlands - France (Leipzig, 21:00)
June 22nd
F: Georgia-Czech Republic (Hamburg, 15:00)
F: Türkiye - Portugal (Dortmund, 18:00)
E: Belgium - Romania (Cologne, 21:00)
June 23rd
A: Switzerland - Germany (Frankfurt, 21:00)
A: Scotland - Hungary (Stuttgart, 21:00)
June 24th
B: Croatia - Italy (Leipzig, 21:00)
B: Albania - Spain (Düsseldorf, 21:00)
June 25th
D: Netherlands - Austria (Berlin, 18:00)
D: France - Poland (Dortmund, 18:00)
C: England - Slovenia (Cologne, 21:00)
C: Denmark - Serbia (Munich, 21:00)
June 26th
E: Slovakia - Romania (Frankfurt, 18:00)
E: Ukraine - Belgium (Stuttgart, 18:00)
F: Czechia - Türkiye (Hamburg, 21:00)
F: Georgia - Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, 21:00)
Round of 16
June 29
2A - 2B (Berlin, 18:00)
1A - 2C (Dortmund, 21:00)
June 30th
1C - 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen), 18:00)
1B - 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 21:00)
July 1srt
2D - 2E (Düsseldorf, 18:00)
1F - 3A/B/C (Frankfurt) 21:00)
July 2nd
1E - 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 18:00)
1D - 2F (Leipzig, 21:00)
Rest days: July 3rd and 4th
Quarterfinals
July 5th
Quarterfinal 1 (Stuttgart, 18:00)
Quarterfinal 2 (Hamburg, 21:00)
July 6th
Quarterfinal 3 (Düsseldorf, 18:00)
Quarterfinal 4 (Berlin, 21:00)
Rest days: July 7 and 8
Semifinals
July 9th
Semifinal 1 (Munich 21:00)
July 10th
Semifinal 2 (Dortmund 21:00)
Rest days: July 11th, 12th, 13th
Final
July 14th (Berlin, 21:00)
