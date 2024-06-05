Where can you watch Euro 2024 matches on TV in Spain?

Advertisement

Euro 2024 will start on Friday June 14th with the opening match between the hosts Germany and Scotland, and end a month later with the final on July 14th.

To see the debut of the Spanish team, you will have to wait until the next day, when La Roja face Croatia on Saturday June 15th, at 6pm Madrid time.

They will also face Italy (Thursday June 20th, 9pm) and Albania (Monday June 24th, 9pm) in the group stages.

Spain will be hunting their fourth continental title in Germany after wins in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

The national team arrives at the tournament as current champions of the UEFA Nations League and with the hope of making up for their early defeat in the round of 16 at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

So where can you watch Euro 2024 if you’re in Spain during the tournament?

We’ve got some good news for you, as Spain’s national broadcaster RTVE will broadcast all the matches for free on its main channel - La 1.

It’s the first time in 20 years that RTVE has gained the rights to air each and every single match of a European Cup tournament, with the rise of pay-per-view sports channels dominating the market recently in Spain.

Therefore, to watch any of the 24 national teams play in the tournament’s 51 total matches, all you will have to do is tune in to the first channel on your television in Spain - La 1 (The One).

If you don’t have a television where you are in Spain but you do have the internet, you’ll also be able to stream Euro 2024 on your mobile, tablet or computer via the RTVE play platform.

Commentary on RTVE is of course in Spanish so if you wish to watch the games in English, you may want to consider getting a VPN to stream international channels.

Here is a calendar with all the Euro 2024 fixtures with their date and time (Madrid time):

Group stages

June 14th

Group A: Germany - Scotland (Munich, 21:00)

June, 15th

A: Hungary - Switzerland (Cologne, 15:00)



B: Spain - Croatia (Berlin, 18:00)

B: Italy - Albania (Dortmund, 21:00)

June 16th

D: Poland - Netherlands (Hamburg, 15:00)

C: Slovenia - Denmark (Stuttgart, 18:00)

C: Serbia - England (Gelsenkirchen, 21:00)

June 17th

E: Romania - Ukraine (Munich, 15:00)

E: Belgium - Slovakia (Frankfurt, 18:00)

D: Austria - France (Düsseldorf, 21:00)

June 18th

F: Türkiye - Georgia (Dortmund, 18:00)

F: Portugal - Czechia (Leipzig, 21:00)

June 19th

B: Croatia - Albania (Hamburg, 15:00)

A: Germany - Hungary (Stuttgart, 18:00)

A: Scotland - Switzerland (Cologne, 21:00)

June 20th

C: Slovenia - Serbia (Munich, 15:00)

C: Denmark - England (Frankfurt, 18:00)

B: Spain - Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 21:00)

June 21st

E: Slovakia - Ukraine (Düsseldorf, 15:00)

D: Poland - Austria (Berlin, 18:00)

D: Netherlands - France (Leipzig, 21:00)

June 22nd

F: Georgia-Czech Republic (Hamburg, 15:00)

F: Türkiye - Portugal (Dortmund, 18:00)

E: Belgium - Romania (Cologne, 21:00)

June 23rd

A: Switzerland - Germany (Frankfurt, 21:00)

A: Scotland - Hungary (Stuttgart, 21:00)

June 24th

B: Croatia - Italy (Leipzig, 21:00)

B: Albania - Spain (Düsseldorf, 21:00)

June 25th

D: Netherlands - Austria (Berlin, 18:00)

D: France - Poland (Dortmund, 18:00)

C: England - Slovenia (Cologne, 21:00)

C: Denmark - Serbia (Munich, 21:00)

June 26th

E: Slovakia - Romania (Frankfurt, 18:00)

E: Ukraine - Belgium (Stuttgart, 18:00)

F: Czechia - Türkiye (Hamburg, 21:00)

F: Georgia - Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, 21:00)

Round of 16

June 29

2A - 2B (Berlin, 18:00)

1A - 2C (Dortmund, 21:00)

June 30th

1C - 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen), 18:00)

1B - 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 21:00)

July 1srt

2D - 2E (Düsseldorf, 18:00)

1F - 3A/B/C (Frankfurt) 21:00)

July 2nd

1E - 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 18:00)

1D - 2F (Leipzig, 21:00)

Rest days: July 3rd and 4th

Quarterfinals

July 5th

Quarterfinal 1 (Stuttgart, 18:00)

Quarterfinal 2 (Hamburg, 21:00)

July 6th

Quarterfinal 3 (Düsseldorf, 18:00)

Quarterfinal 4 (Berlin, 21:00)

Rest days: July 7 and 8

Semifinals

July 9th

Semifinal 1 (Munich 21:00)

July 10th

Semifinal 2 (Dortmund 21:00)

Rest days: July 11th, 12th, 13th

Final

July 14th (Berlin, 21:00)