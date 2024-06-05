Driving in Spain: Can you ever overtake on the right?
As you drive on the right in Spain, one would assume that overtaking could only ever happen in the left-hand lane. However, there are some exceptions to the rule.
In Spain, road traffic regulations require that, as a rule, you must drive in the right-hand lane where possible.
If you want to overtake, you must do so in the lane to the left, although there are certain exceptions (more on that below).
If you're caught overtaking using the lane to the right, you can be fined up to €200, according to Spain's Real Automóvil Club de España (RACE).
However, Spain's traffic authority Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT), which is like Spain's version of the DVLA of DMV, states that drivers who "continuously drive in the left lane only cause more traffic jams, braking and collisions."
In short, in Spain you should drive on the right and only overtake on the left, generally speaking.
Not that many drivers in Spain follow the rules at all times, of course.
However, they aren't necessarily breaking the rules, and there are a number of exceptions when overtaking on the right is allowed.
Articles 82 and 83 of the Reglamento General de Circulación (RGC) list three of the most common exceptions when you can overtake on the right in Spain:
- If the car you are overtaking goes to the left, per the RGC: "if there is sufficient space to do so, the overtaking shall be carried out on the right and adopting maximum precautions, when the driver of the vehicle you intend to overtake is clearly indicating his intention to change direction to the left or stop on that side, as well as, on roads with two-way traffic, trams running in the central area."
- If you are driving in a town or city, you can also overtake on the right: "within towns, on roads with at least two lanes reserved for traffic in the same direction of travel, delimited by longitudinal markings, overtaking on the right is permitted provided that the driver of the vehicle carrying out the overtaking is previously sure that he can do so without danger to other road users."
- If you are in a traffic jam and stay in the right lane, it is only considered passing, not overtaking: "when the traffic density is such that vehicles occupy the entire width of the carriageway and can only move at a speed depending on the speed of the vehicle in front of them in their lane, the fact that those in one lane move faster than those in the other lane shall not be considered overtaking. In this situation, no driver shall change lanes in order to overtake or to perform any other manoeuvre than preparing to turn right or left, to leave the carriageway or to take a certain direction."
