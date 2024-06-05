Driving in Spain: Can you ever overtake on the right?

Advertisement

In Spain, road traffic regulations require that, as a rule, you must drive in the right-hand lane where possible.

If you want to overtake, you must do so in the lane to the left, although there are certain exceptions (more on that below).

If you're caught overtaking using the lane to the right, you can be fined up to €200, according to Spain's Real Automóvil Club de España (RACE).

However, Spain's traffic authority Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT), which is like Spain's version of the DVLA of DMV, states that drivers who "continuously drive in the left lane only cause more traffic jams, braking and collisions."

In short, in Spain you should drive on the right and only overtake on the left, generally speaking.

Not that many drivers in Spain follow the rules at all times, of course.

However, they aren't necessarily breaking the rules, and there are a number of exceptions when overtaking on the right is allowed.

Articles 82 and 83 of the Reglamento General de Circulación (RGC) list three of the most common exceptions when you can overtake on the right in Spain: