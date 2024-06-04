Which foreigners can join the Spanish military?

Advertisement

The 2020s have brought military conflict back into mind in a way they haven't been for decades. With countries rearming, bolstering their defences and sending billions and billions worth of weaponry to Ukraine and Israel, war, military capability and manpower are a genuine concern of governments around the world.

Advertisement

Many countries and political leaders are talking up defence spending and putting their countries on a war footing. In some countries, military conscription has even been talked about, though, if we're being realistic, full scale, old-fashioned style conscription seems unlikely and is little more than political rhetoric.

Compulsory military service was properly abolished in Spain in March 2001, under then Prime Minister José María Aznar. But Article 30 of the Spanish constitution retains some rather vague wording about defending Spain in times of crisis that potentially leaves the option open, despite Spain having a professional army.

READ ALSO: Spain could enforce conscription of ordinary citizens if there is war

But putting conscription aside for a moment, it turns out you don't actually need to be Spanish to join the Spanish military.

People of other nationalities can also sign up, as long as they meet certain requirements and come from a select group of countries.

What are the requirements?

According to Spain's Ministry of Defence website, the main requirements for foreigners wanting to join the Spanish Military are as follows:

Have a valid temporary or permanent residence card in Spain, at least until the date on which they are due to join.

Be of legal age, according to the law of your country, on the date of incorporation and a maximum of 29 years of age.

You must be more than 1.55m tall and less than 2.03m tall.

You must not have a criminal record in Spain or in your previous country of residence for offences existing in the Spanish legal system.

You must be able to prove that you have the required level of studies or qualifications or their equivalent for academic purposes, where applicable. The qualifications, diplomas, degrees, and so on, must be recognised as equivalent to Spanish qualifications.

Advertisement

Which foreigners can join the Spanish military?

Now, even if you meet all those requirements, whether or not you can enlist in the Spanish forces depends where you come from.

According to an official government BOE:

"Foreigners who opt to join the Spanish forces must be citizens of one of the following countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Equatorial Guinea, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Venezuela."

READ ALSO: Where are the US's military bases in Spain and why are they there?