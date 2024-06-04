Advertisement

Spain has been a popular tourist destination since the 1950s and 1960s. For centuries before that it was a place of great immigration and emigration, of empires and religions. In the 21st century, it's home to a whole host of diverse communities, whether it be Little Bulgaria in Segovia or Little Pakistan in La Rioja.

Spain's foreign population is also growing in terms of sheer numbers. Last year, it contributed a staggering 97.5 percent of the population increase, but the geographical distribution (and makeup) of these newcomers to Spanish shores is far from even.

There are also a dozen or so municipalities in which foreigners outnumber locals and account for more than 60 percent of the population.

In some of these towns, which are often very small places with a few hundred (often elderly) inhabitants, the foreign population have actually kept the towns alive. In Spain, towns dying off due to people moving away is a big problem known as España Vaciada (Empty Spain).

Now, where exactly some of these towns are (Alicante, Málaga, for example) might not surprise you because they’re in traditional tourist spots, but others in places such as Guadalajara and Segovia may.

The towns in Spain where foreigners outnumber Spaniards

According to data from Spain's National Statistics Institute (INE), the tiny town of Torre del Burgo in Guadalajara is the town with the highest proportion of foreigners -- a whopping 89 percent of its 502 inhabitants.

Interestingly, INE data shows that 385 of the town's population (76.69 percent) are Bulgarians.

This followed by the fantastically named Fuente el Olmo de Fuentidueña, in Segovia, where 77 percent of the population is made up of foreigners (281 inhabitants in total). Of these, around 90 percent are Romanians, the vast majority of which are employed in the town's farming and agricultural sector.

In towns where foreigners outnumber locals, it's often due to work and employment in the local economy.

Interestingly, Romanians and Bulgarians seem to be two communities that stick together and move to similar parts of Spain. In 1998, there were only 20 Bulgarian residents in Segovia, but by 2022 that number had climbed to 4,789, according to figures from Spain's national statistics institute (INE) -- over a quarter (26 percent) of the foreign population in the entire province.

In third place is Rojales, in Alicante, where 69 percent of the 17,389 inhabitants are foreigners. Of these, around half are (you guessed it) British migrants, likely retirees.

This is followed by Arboleas, in Almería, where 68 percent of the 4,450 inhabitants are foreigners, up to 60 percent of which are Brits; as well as San Fulgencio, in Alicante, where 67 percent of the 9,680 people are foreigners, over half of which are Brits with a small proportion of Germans; and Partaloa, Almería, with 64 percent (out of 936).

There are also the municipalities of Llíber (Alicante) and Benahavís (Málaga), where around a third are Brits, with a significant Russian population; as well as Benitachell (Alicante) and Daya Vieja (Alicante) that also have more than 60 percent foreign population, both of which have strong British community.

There are also several towns where the foreign population exceeds 50 percent, including Algorfa (Alicante), Bédar (Almería), Alcalalí (Alicante), Teulada (Alicante), San Miguel de Salinas (Alicante), Heras de Ayuso (Guadalajara), Hondón de los Frailes (Alicante), Guissona (Lleida), Murla (Alicante), Calpe (Alicante), Benijófar (Alicante), and finally Alfaz del Pi (Alicante) which is home 2,500 Norwegians alone!

Germans, Belgians, Dutch, Brits, Swedes and other Western Europeans tend to make up most of the foreign population of the above towns in Alicante and Almería province, whereas Eastern Europeans make up the majority of extranjeros in Lleida and Guadalajara.