Court summons Spain PM's wife to testify in her corruption investigation

The Madid court said it had summoned Begoña Gómez to answer questions on July 5 "as an investigated party" as part of its preliminary probe.

The move comes nearly a week after it rejected a prosecutors' request to close the probe into Gómez for suspected influence peddling and corruption, indicating there was "sufficient" evidence to justify continuing the investigation.

The decision to open the probe was a setback for Sánchez but a boost for his right-wing opponents who see it as vindication of their allegations that he and his left-wing government are corrupt.

"There is evidence that an alleged criminal offence was committed" which "goes beyond mere suspicion" and was "sufficient" to let the investigation continue, said court documents seen by AFP.

This contradicts a recent Guardia Civil police report that found no evidence of any criminal offence.

The opposition welcomed the summons but government spokeswoman Pilar Alegria said the timing of the move was "strange" coming just days before Sunday's European parliament elections in Spain.

"We know that there is absolutely nothing here," she told reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting, saying the case was based on "lies and disinformation".

"What we have here is a mudslinging campaign by the right and the far-right," she said, referring to the right-wing opposition Popular Party (PP) and the extreme right Vox.

Letters of support

The court opened the probe into Gómez for suspected influence peddling and corruption on April 16 following a complaint filed by an anti-graft NGO linked to the far right.

The group, Manos Limpias (Clean Hands) says its complaint is based on media reports. It has previously filed a litany of unsuccessful lawsuits against politicians.

When the court rejected prosecutors' request to close the probe last week, it said it was looking into two letters of support Gómez allegedly provided in 2020 for a joint venture bidding for several public contracts.

The joint venture's main shareholder was consultant Carlos Barrabes, who had ties to a department at Madrid's Complutense University that was run by Gómez.

It won the contracts, beating 20 rivals, and was awarded €10.2 million.

Although it did not represent the cheapest bid, it received top marks in the sections on subjective appraisal, beating all its competitors in the final accounting.

The court also said it was dropping its investigation into Gómez's alleged ties to the head of Spanish tourism group Globalia when the company was negotiating a bailout for its airline Air Europa during the Covid-19 pandemic.

'Harass and discredit'

Gómez, 49, has not spoken publicly on the case but Sánchez has decried it as a political bid to "harass and discredit" him by "media heavily influenced by the right and far-right".

When the court initially confirmed the probe, Sánchez said in a shock announcement that he would consider resigning. He took five days to reflect and in the end, decided to stay on.

The opposition denounced the move as pure political theatre, saying Sánchez had never had any intention of stepping down.

Opposition leader and PP head Alberto Núñez Feijóo has said Sánchez should resign over the questions regarding his wife's business dealings.

"Spain deserves a worthy premier and Sánchez is not one," PP secretary-general Cuca Gamara wrote on X, adding: "It's not mud, it's corruption".

Gómez does not hold public office and keeps a low public profile. She did not want to give up her career when her husband became premier in 2018, having been involved in fundraising, particularly for NGOs.