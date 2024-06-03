The cheapest neighbourhoods to rent in Málaga

Advertisement

Rents are rising around the country in Spain. According to Spain’s premier property website Idealista, average rents for around the country in May stood at €13.2m/2 – a 13.4 percent rise on this time last year.

Some cities feel this more than others. Málaga, down in the Costa del Sol, is certainly one of the places taking the brunt of price rises in recent years. Málaga has always been a popular tourist destination, but it has also become a bit of a hub for tech companies and attracted remote workers and digital nomads looking to take advantage of the Spanish climate, pace of life and (for them) relatively affordable pace of life.

READ ALSO: Why Spain's Málaga is becoming a victim of its own success

Advertisement

Sadly the price rises are having an impact on locals and pricing them out of their own neighbourhoods, and many are planning to protest at the end of the month.

Idealista data shows that average rents there are well above the national average – as of May, the average price to rent in Màlaga was €14.2/m2. For some idea of just how quickly rents are increasing, average rent in the provincial capital has risen by 3.6 percent since February alone and an eye-watering 14.4 percent in a single year.

As such, for those considering a move to Málaga, you’ll be looking for the cheaper neighbourhoods to rent in.

According to the latest Idealista figures, they are as follows:

Cheapest areas to rent in Málaga

Campanillas - €10.7/m2

As you might’ve expected, to access the cheaper areas you’ll need to leave the city centre. Campanillas, in the far west of the city, came out as the cheapest average rent at €10.7/m2.

Judging by Idealista’s listings, the cheapest property for rent is around €550 per month, for a 48m/2 studio/1 bedroom flat. Flats tend to start at around €700 and €800 per month, with one bedroom or more.

Ciudad Jardín - €11/m2

Cuidad Jardín, a quiet residential district stretching from the city’s northern suburbs to Montes de Málaga park, was the second cheapest at €11/m2. Ciudad Jardín has, as you might’ve guessed from the name, various hiking and cycling trails with views of the Mediterranean.

Judging by the adverts on Idealista, properties in Ciudad Jardín range from €750 for an unfurnished 40m/2 property to rent all the way up to €2,500 for a 320m/2 four-bedroom villa.

Advertisement

Most adverts currently available seem to be between €900 and €1,000 per month for one and two bedroom apartments.

Puerto de la Torre - €12/m2

Puerto de la Torre is around 5km from the city centre, but you can find (admittedly tiny) studios there for as little as €750 and 1 or 2 beds starting from €850/900.

The area was for many years apparently known as the "lungs of Málaga" owning to its altitude and clean air, and people were even sent there by doctors to recuperate until the 1950s!

Teatinos-Universidad - €12.6/m2

The next cheapest area of the city was the Teatinos-Universidad neighbourhood, where rents average €12.6m/2.

As you might’ve guessed, this is one of the primary student areas in the city, so keep that in mind when thinking about space, size, ambience and quality of property.

Cruz de Humilladero - €13.3/m2

Finally, Cruz de Humilladero was the fifth cheapest area to rent in Málaga, according to Idealista’s figures. Average rents there cost €13.3/m2.

Cruz de Humilladero is both residential and industrial, and slightly out of the city centre but very well connected by public transport. The area is well known for its large events venues, such as concerts at the Cortijo de Torres auditorium and symphonies at the Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra.