Spain identifies 522 International Brigadiers killed in Civil War

Catalan researchers have identified 522 members of the International Brigades who died or disappeared in Catalonia during the Spanish Civil War. This does not, however, mean that remains have been identified or exhumed yet.

The discoveries were made using new research methods by the Generalitat's Directorate General of Democratic Memory worked together, leading to the identification of the International Brigade volunteers following exhaustive archival research.

The volunteer fighters were discovered after analysing Spanish civil registers, hospital records and International Brigade databases.

Of the 522 brigadiers, 286 American and 86 British volunteers have been identified. There were also 96 Canadians, 6 Irish, as well as 48 other nationalities.

Estimates put the number of International Bridge fighters who died during the conflict, who were all volunteers, at upwards of 10,000. Over 30,000 foreigners came to Spain during the Civil War (1936-39) from countries around the world.

Of the 522 recent discoveries, most if not all were anti-fascist volunteers who disappeared on the Ebro front during the Republican retreat in March and April of 1938, and during the Battle of the Ebro itself, considered the bloodiest battle of the Civil War.

One of the investigation projects, La XV Brigada Internacional en el frente del Ebro, mapped the movements of international units and cross referenced with hospital records to try and pinpoint where each fighter could have died or disappeared. This new discovery complements research presented last summer, which identified hundreds more International Brigaders, including 102 Germans, 70 Austrians and 40 Dutch fighters.

At the presentation of the findings, the director general of Democratic Memory at the Generalitat, Alfons Aragoneses, said that "research like this advances scientific knowledge and satisfies the right to the truth".

"We are responding to a growing global demand for information on the struggle and fate of the 'brigadistas' in Catalonia," he added, going on to stress the importance of sharing these studies with the international community and publicising the resources the Democratic Memory project has available, such as census data and a genetic identification programme.

"We must make reparations to these people and their families and give them value," Aragoneses said, stressing that "the memory of the international brigades has been very much forgotten, very much hidden". The project director also reiterated that the fact these International Brigade fighters have been identified does not mean that they have been exhumed.

Identifying bodies in mass graves, however, is more difficult. According to the Guardian, despite the fact Catalan researchers have exhumed the remains of almost 1000 people since 2017, only 30 have been formally identified and none were International Brigade members. Though it is possible, likely even, that researchers have exhumed brigadistas but were unable to identify them.

It is hoped that with these recent discoveries family members will come forward to provide DNA samples, allowing researchers to finally identify the remains of International Brigade Fighters almost 90 years on.