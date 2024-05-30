2023 was second-hottest year on record in Spain

Advertisement

Last year's average temperature was 15.2 degrees Celcius (59.36 degrees Fahrenheit), which was 1.2C higher than normal, spokesman Ruben del Campo told reporters on unveiling the agency's annual climate report.

"The average temperature in Spain has risen by more than 1.5C since 1961 with the hottest 10 years all occurring in the 21st century," AEMET said on X, formerly Twitter, referring to the year in which records began.

🧵Hoy hemos presentado el Informe sobre el estado del clima de España 2023.

El #IAC2023 certifica que el pasado año fue el segundo más cálido y sexto más seco de la serie histórica, que arranca en 1961. pic.twitter.com/uUymliqKJN — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) May 30, 2024

Last year also saw the warmest spring on record, and no month registered temperatures that were colder than normal, AEMET said, indicating nine out of 12 months were "warm, very warm or extremely warm".

It was also the sixth driest year on record.

READ ALSO: Tenerife to call drought emergency as Spain struggles with water shortages