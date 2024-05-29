Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift’s concerts in Madrid

Advertisement

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has finally arrived in Europe and the capital of Spain is getting ready to host her for two nights on Wednesday and Thursday May 29th and 30th.

Tay-Tay as many fans refer to her, will be playing at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, usually the home of Real Madrid football team, where more than 100,000 fans are expected to attend over the two days.

This is the first time the singer will perform in Spain in more than a decade.

With so many people attending from across Spain, and even flying in from South America, the US and other places across Europe, you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared to navigate the crowds and arrive on time.

How do I get to the stadium?

You can reach Santiago Bernabéu by metro, cercanías or by bus. For the metro you can arrive at Santiago Bernabéu (Line 10), Concha Espina (Line 9) or Nuevos Ministerios (Line 8).

For cercanías you can take lines C1, C10, C4B, C7 and alight at Estación Nuevos Ministerios

For those taking the bus, you can take numbers 14, 27, 40, 43, 120, 147 and 150.

What time should I arrive?

Santiago Bernabéu will open its doors at two different times, depending on whether you have VIP or regular tickets. For those with VIP tickets, you’ll be able to enter from 3:30pm to 4:15pm. If you have a regular ticket, doors will open at 4:30pm.

If you’re in the pit, you’ll want to arrive as early as possible so you can get the best spot, but if you have a seat, you can arrive any time after doors open until the show starts.

Which entrance should I go to?

As the stadium is so big, it can be confusing to know exactly where you’re supposed to go. This will entirely depend on which type of ticket you have and where you’ll be sitting.

For reference:

Left front stage (early entry): gate 46

Early entry (general track): gate 41

General track: gate 27

Right front stage (early entry): gate 6

West side stand: gates 1, 2, 3, 3B, 5, 7, 9,19, 23 and 25

East side stand: gates 29, 31, 33, 35, 37, 39, 43, 45, 47, 53, 55, 57, 59, 61, 63, 65, 62, 60, 56, 54, 52 and 48

What time does the concert begin?

Paramore is the opening act and they will begin at 6:45 p.m. They are estimated to last approximately 45 minutes, so Swift's concert should begin at 8pm as it says on your ticket.

Swift’s show itself is expected to last three hours, but may finish anywhere between 11pm and midnight. It will cover eleven eras spread over the 18 years of her impressive career.

When and where can I buy official Taylor Swift merchandise?

Official Taylor Swift merchandise can be purchased at three locations on May 28th, 29th, and 30th.

On May 28th there will be stands set up on Av. de Concha Espina, 1 / Pl. Pablo Ruiz Picasso, 2 from 10am-8pm.

On May 29th and 30th stalls will be set up on Av. de Concha Espina, 1 from 10am until half past midnight.

There will also be stalls on P. de la Castellana, 160 / Pl. Pablo Ruiz Picasso, 2 from 10am-8pm.

Here's what you need to know about the Taylor Swift concert in Madrid. Photo: ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP

How can I find out about the fan zones?

There will be two fan zones that will open up one day before the concerts begin on Tuesday, May 28th. One will be located in front of Santiago Bernabéu stadium, on Paseo de la Castellana. The other will be in San Fernando Park, at the intersection of Calles Alberto Alcocer and Doctor Fleming.

Here, there will be refreshments, toilets and places for fans to exchange Swiftie friendship bracelets.

Some fans have even been camping out since Sunday May 26th in order to try and be first in the queue when the doors to the pit open.

What objects are banned inside the stadium?

Organisers have already published a long list of what will and what won't be allowed during the concert.

Among the prohibited items are posters larger than A3 size, bags of more than ten liters or suitcases, objects that create noise and headphones.

You will also not be permitted to wear clothing or accessories that may impede other people's view of the stage. Glass, hard plastic or metal containers will also be restricted. Only one transparent plastic water bottle, no larger than 50cl will be allowed.

Alcoholic drinks, aerosols, perfumes and smoke, as well as illegal or dangerous objects and crutches without a medical certificate will also be prohibited.

One item that has caused great controversy among fans is the ban on portable batteries, among other electronic objects such as instant cameras and selfie sticks. Because all tickets are digital, those who plan on getting there first thing in the morning, may risk running out of battery before the concert even begins

What will the weather be like?

Although the concerts will take place inside, if you're planning on queuing outside, early in the morning, it's important to note that forecasters have predicted temperatures of 34C Wednesday and 35C on Thursday, so you must take precautions such hats, sunglasses and sunscreen.

Taylor Swift has been smashing musical and economic records for years and her show in Madird is expected to be no different. She has sold more than 150 million albums and has won 12 Grammys. At 34 years old she is already on the list of the world’s richest billionaires.

Named as Time Magazine's 2024 person of the year, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour 2023-2024 became the highest-grossing concert tour of all time.

In 2024, her international Eras Tour is expected to exceed 1 billion in revenue throughout the world, with an economic impact of about 5 billion, exceeding the GDP of more than half a dozen countries. Her show in Madrid alone is expected to generate 20 million for the Spanish capital

Taylor fever has already been taking over Madrid for the last few weeks and the city has been preparing with traffic cuts, restrictions and even special menus around in restaurants around the stadium.

According to The Train Line, the sale of train tickets has also skyrocketed, especially from Seville, Barcelona and Valencia.