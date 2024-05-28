OFFICIAL: Spain formally recognises Palestinian statehood

Advertisement

The three European countries believe their initiative has strong symbolic impact that is likely to encourage others to follow suit.

After Ireland's government formally approved the measure, Prime Minister Simon Harris said the aim was to keep Middle East peace hopes alive.

"We had wanted to recognise Palestine at the end of a peace process. However, we have made this move alongside Spain and Norway to keep the miracle of peace alive," he said in a statement, urging Israel to "stop the humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza.

As Oslo's recognition went into effect, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide hailed the move as "a special day for Norway-Palestine relations".

Shortly afterwards, Spain followed suit, with government spokeswoman Pilar Alegría confirming the cabinet had formally recognised Palestinian statehood, qualifying it as "a historic day".

Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares also said it was a day that would be "etched in Spain's history".

El Consejo de Ministros ha adoptado la decisión de reconocer el Estado de Palestina.



"Es un día que quedará grabado en la historia de España. Ante el sufrimiento no es posible la indiferencia. Paz, solidaridad y confianza en la humanidad".



Lo explica el ministro @jmalbares. pic.twitter.com/wbCia5v1aO — La Moncloa (@desdelamoncloa) May 28, 2024

Earlier, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said such recognition was "an essential requirement" for peace, insisting the move was "not against anyone, least of all Israel" and was the only way to secure a future "Palestinian state living side-by-side with the state of Israel in peace and security".

Sánchez added that Spain won't recognise any borders other than those of 1967, when after the Six-Day War Israel started to occupy and carve up increasing amounts of Palestine. The capital of Palestine will be seen as East Jerusalem.

The decision also reflected Spain's "outright rejection of Hamas, which is against the two-state solution" and whose October 7th attacks led to the Gaza war, he added.

El Gobierno de España aprueba hoy el reconocimiento oficial del Estado de Palestina.



España se suma así a los más de 140 países que ya reconocen a Palestina.



Se trata de una decisión histórica que tiene un único objetivo: contribuir a que israelíes y palestinos alcancen la paz.… pic.twitter.com/sjG1gXyXN6 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) May 28, 2024

Ahead of his own cabinet meeting, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said it was "an important moment" that sent a signal "that there are practical actions you can take as a country to help keep the hope... of a two-state solution alive".

Spain's decision to recognise Palestinian statehood has provoked a furious response from Israel, especially from their foreign minister, who's published a flamenco-themed Hamas video and compared Spain's Labour Minister to Iran's supreme leader.

Differences within the EU

Recognising Palestinian statehood has provoked sharp disagreement within the 27-nation European Union.

For decades, formal recognition of a Palestinian state has been seen as the endgame of a negotiated peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Washington and most Western European nations have said they are willing to one day recognise Palestinian statehood, but not before agreement on thorny issues like the status of Jerusalem and final borders.

The Gaza bloodshed has revived calls for Palestinians to be given their own state.

Tuesday's move will mean 145 of the United Nations' 193 member states now recognise Palestinian statehood.

In 2014, Sweden became the first EU member to recognise a Palestinian state.

It followed six other European countries that took the step before joining the bloc: Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Romania.

On October 7th, Hamas fighters stormed into southern Israel in an assault that killed more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Militants also took 252 hostages, 121 of whom remain in Gaza. The Israeli army says 37 of them are dead.

Israel's relentless retaliatory offensive has killed more than 36,000 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.