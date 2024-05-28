How Madrid plans to combat heatwaves this summer

Advertisement

According to the climate service Copernicus-EU, above-normal temperatures are predicted across southern Europe this summer.

In Spain, there is a 50-70 percent chance that this summer will be one of the hottest 20 percent on record and in mid-May Spain’s State Meteorological Agency AEMET, revealed that we have already seen an abnormal rise this month.

AEMET are already predicting temperatures of 34C this week and it's not even June yet.

To help combat the effects of this summer's heatwaves, Madrid City Council is already putting several measures in place under its new Action Plan for Periods of High Temperatures (Plan de Actuación ante Episodios de Altas Temperaturas), running from May 15th to September 15th.

Municipal swimming pools opened on May 15th and Madrid Río has recently opened too. This urban beach, is a leafy green space filled with water fountains and jets. Fine mist sprays have also been installed in the iconic Plaza de España.

For peak heat hours from 3pm-5pm when it becomes almost impossible to stay outside in the sun, the City Council has also introduced discounts for cultural activities such as museums and cinemas.

Municipal libraries will also have special programming, aimed mainly at children.

Nos anticipamos al calor: Plan 2024.



•Especial atención en residencias y centros de día.



•Más climatización y ventilación de edificios públicos.



•Flexilidad horaria.



•Refuerzo sanitario y de transporte.



•Piscinas abiertas desde San Isidro.https://t.co/gfBpEe7v6j pic.twitter.com/lTqEPAFhK7 — Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) May 14, 2024

In fact, schools in the capital will be able to adapt their timetables to avoid that children are outdoors in the hottest hours of the day. Public educational institutions will also reportedly be equipped with more fans and air conditioning machines.

Extra precautions will be taken at health centres and care homes, with more attention paid to hydration, shade and ventilation for patients. During heatwaves, extra staff will be recruited to help care for vulnerable groups.

The Area of Culture, Tourism and Sports will launch an information campaign and promote the city's cultural spaces as places of refuge from the heat during July and August and will collaborate with some of the main museums such as the Museo Nacional del Prado, the Reina Sofía, the Thyssen-Bornemisza and the Gallery of the Royal Collections.

The City Council will also also keep measures in place for street cleaners and other city works who do their jobs outside, so they can have flexible hours during the hottest parts of the day. These measures were adopted after a city cleaner died from heat stroke two years ago.

In addition, 92 percent of the public fountains of the 2,148 in the city will be available for residents in order to hydrate and cool off.

Regarding transport, the frequency of metro services will be increased during periods of extreme heat, and the temperature inside carriages will be closely monitored (between 21C and 26C). More covered bus shelters have also been added to the network.

The spokesperson for Madrid City Hall Reyes Maroto also announced that this Tuesday, May 28th, they will discuss introducing climate shelters across the city.

The idea is that there will be eight of these in the capital, across different neighbourhoods, which will open every day until 10pm from June 1st to September 15th.

Last April, the Catalan government also approved a decree so that each municipality could introduce climate shelters.

Town halls will be able to decide which hotel, sport complex and residential community pools should be considered as a climate refuge and will establish the conditions of use. If mayors judge that there aren’t enough municipal pools nearby for residents, they are likely to force hotel and community residential pools to open to the general public too.