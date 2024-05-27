Israel orders Spain to stop consular services for Palestinians from June 1st
Israel's foreign ministry said Monday it had told the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem to stop offering consular services to Palestinians from June 1st over Madrid's recognition of a Palestinian state.
The ministry said that Spain's consulate in Jerusalem is "authorised to provide consular services to residents of the consular district of Jerusalem only, and is not authorised to provide services or perform consular activity vis-à-vis residents of the Palestinian Authority".
This morning, I instructed the @IsraelMFA to send a diplomatic note to the Spanish Embassy in Israel, prohibiting the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem from conducting consular activities or providing consular services to residents of the Palestinian Authority.
The directive is effective from June 1st, the ministry said in a statement.
Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a separate statement that "today, I implemented preliminary punitive measures against the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem following the Spanish government's recognition of a Palestinian state".
IN DEPTH: Why does Spain support Palestine?
"We will not put up with harming Israel's sovereignty and security."
Spain is one of the European countries that has been most critical of Israel over the war in Gaza.
Last week, Spain, Ireland and Norway announced their decision to recognise the State of Palestine from Tuesday, May 28th, drawing a strong rebuke from Israel.
