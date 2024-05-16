Spain seizes 1.8 tonnes of Sinaloa Cartel's crystal meth

Advertisement

Police arrested five people during the raid in the eastern Alicante province, one of them a Mexican running the cartel's Spanish operation, a statement said.

Advertisement

"This is the biggest-ever seizure of crystal meth in Spain and the second largest in Europe," Antonio Martinez Duarte, head of the police's drug trafficking and organised crime unit, told reporters.

🚩Desarticulada la infraestructura en España del cártel de “Sinaloa” con la intervención de 1.800 kilos de metanfetamina, la segunda mayor aprehensión de #Europa



🚩Operaban desde #Tenerife, #Madrid, #Valencia y #Alicante y han sido detenidas 5 personas pic.twitter.com/YUiu2HtJeD — Policía Nacional (@policia) May 16, 2024

"Among those arrested is a Mexican citizen linked to the Sinaloa Cartel," he added.

READ ALSO: What are the penalties for drug possession in Spain?

He did not give his name but indicated the suspect was responsible for receiving the narcotics in Spain then distributing them within Europe.

The Sinaloa Cartel is one of Mexico's oldest, largest and most violent criminal groups whose influence remains strong despite the arrest of its founder Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman and his son.

Both have been extradited to and jailed in the United States.

During the operation, police also detained three Spaniards and a Romanian, seizing five cars, documents, a weapon and cash.

But police believe it was a one-off trafficking operation and that "Mexican organisations are not permanently based" in Spain, Martinez Duarte said.

"These organisations send a trusted person who carries out the operation in line with their interests" and once that is over, he goes back home, he explained.

The seized narcotics had been due to be shipped to central Europe.

Although Spain is one of the main drug gateways to Europe, seizures of synthetic narcotics are uncommon as most traffickers usually deal in cannabis and cocaine.

READ ALSO: Why is Spain's Europe's cocaine gateway?