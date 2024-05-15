Zelensky cancels visit to Spain

Advertisement

The palace updated the royal agenda on Wednesday, removing a Friday meeting between Spain's King Felipe VI and Zelensky.

Spanish press reports said the Ukrainian leader made the decision after Russia launched an offensive on northeastern Ukraine.

The Spanish government has not provided any details on the planned visit but daily newspaper El País said Zelensky and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez were expected to sign a bilateral agreement on security guarantees between their countries.

The Ukrainian leader was last in Spain in October 2023 for the European Political Community meeting held in Granada.

Russia's surprise ground offensive in the Kharkiv region has forced thousands to evacuate and pushed Kyiv to mobilise troop reinforcements.

The advance is the latest in a string of tactical successes for Russia on the battlefield this year after initial setbacks in a conflict that Moscow hoped would be wrapped up in days.