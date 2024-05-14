Ukraine's Zelensky to meet Spain's king and PM on Friday

Advertisement

He is to be received at noon by Spain's King Felipe VI before an official lunch in his honour, according to Spain's royal palace agenda, which did not provide further details.

The Spanish government has not provided any details on the visit but daily newspaper El País said Zelensky and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez are expected to sign a bilateral agreement on security guarantees between their countries.

Sánchez and Zelensky will reportedly oversee the signing ceremony, consolidating commitments to defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

The Ukrainian leader was in Spain in October 2023 for the European Political Community meeting held in Granada.

The trip comes as Russia's ground offensive in the Kharkiv region has forced thousands to evacuate and pushed Kyiv to mobilise reinforcements.

Madrid announced in April it would send long-range Patriot anti-aircraft interceptor missiles to Ukraine to help the country resist Russian attacks.