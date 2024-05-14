Irish pensions in Spain: What you need to know

Advertisement

Go to any popular tourist resort in Spain and you'll likely bump into some Irish people. The Irish have long come to Spain, particularly the Alicante, Andalusia and Canary Islands areas. But many Irish are increasingly making the move over to Spain full-time.

According to population data from Spain's National Statistics Institute (INE), as of the end of 2022, the latest available data, there were 19,491 Irish nationals living in Spain.

Many of the Irish in Spain are retirees, who, like retirees from around the world, have come to Spain for a change of pace, the climate, cuisine, and (relatively) cheap cost of living combined with high standard of living.

Often, they are living off their pensions alone. Keep in mind as well that even though being an Irish national makes it fairly straightforward to retire to Spain because of your shared EU rights, you still have to register as a resident after 90 days in Spain and that you may be asked to prove an income of €600 per month (pension or otherwise) as well having private healthcare or public through the S1 health form.

So how does receiving an Irish pension in Spain work?

Irish pensions in Spain

Ireland and Spain have a double tax agreement, signed in 1994. This essentially removes the possibility of paying tax twice on your pension, and in most cases the tax responsibility is ceded to the country where the recipient is a resident, in this case Spain.

However, it can depend slightly on the type of pension you receive, and whether it's an occupational pension (otherwise known as a private pension plan) or a public sector pension from a public sector, government, or civil service career.

Let's have a look at what the treaty says:

Article 19:

(a) Pensions paid by a contracting state or by one of its political subdivisions or local authorities, either directly or out of constituted funds, to a natural person in respect of services rendered to that state, subdivision or local authority may be taxed only in that state.

(b) However, such pensions may be taxed in the other contracting state only if the individual is a resident and a national of that state.

Legal jargon aside, what does all this actually mean?

Essentially, if you get an Irish public sector pension (this is what 'a contracting state or by one of its political subdivisions or local authorities' seems to mean) it will be taxed in Ireland as before unless you are both a Spanish national and tax resident in Spain.

So, if you're an Irish national resident in Spain, your public sector pension will be taxed in Ireland unless you have acquired Spanish nationality.

This is confirmed by the Irish government here: "You may be receiving an Irish pension from the Government or a local authority. In general, this pension is taxed in Ireland regardless of your residence status. Refer to the Government Services article of the Double Taxation Agreement between Ireland and the country you intend to be resident in."

Private/occupational pensions

Now, what about private or occupational pensions? Generally speaking, if you receive a private pension from an Irish company, you'll be taxed in whichever country you're tax resident in.

Per the Irish government: "If you receive an Irish occupational pension from a private sector employer, your pension will be taxed in the country that you are tax resident in if you are both:

non-resident in Ireland for tax purposes

resident in a country which has a Double Taxation Agreement with Ireland."

To make sure you aren't taxed in Ireland, you can request a PAYE Exclusion Order.

How much are Irish pensions taxed in Spain?

As stated earlier, state pensions from any country are treated as earned income by the Spanish system.

Therefore, Irish pensions in Spain are subject to progressive tax rates ranging from 19 percent to 47 percent:

Up to €12,450 in pension funds received in a tax year: 19 percent

€12,451 – €20,200: 24 percent

€20,201 – €35,200: 30 percent

€35,201 – €60,000: 37 percent

€60,001 – €300,000: 45 percent

Over €300,000: 47 percent

The amount of tax you need to pay on an Irish pension can also depends on other factors, especially the fact that the threshold changes depending on whether it is the claimant’s only source of income or not.

According to Spain's Article 96.3 of the Income Tax Act, when a foreign taxpayer resident in Spain earns a pension from a foreign source but has other sources of income, the threshold to declare this income is €15,000 a year. However this changes if their pension money is their only source of income and it's from a single source, in which case it's €22,000.

There can be exceptions such as when combined earnings from non-primary sources of income are no higher the €1,500 a year, but it's advisable to check this with a tax expert to analyse your specific circumstances.

What about ARFs and PRSAs?

If you withdraw money from either your Approved Retirement Fund (ARF) and Personal Retirement Savings Accounts (PRSA), you will be taxed at source regardless of your residence status, so in Ireland.

According to the Irish Tax Institute, "owners of ARFs, vested PRSAs and AMRFs who are not resident in Ireland may be subject to taxation on this income, both in Ireland and their country of residence and subsequently tax relief may be available under the terms of a DTA (Double Taxation Treaties)", which Ireland has with Spain.

Please note, we are at The Local are not financial experts. The information above is designed to help, but if you are unsure of what steps to get yourself in order tax-wise, seek professional advice.