The best cities to retire to in Spain, according to Spaniards

It’s no surprise that Spain is one of the top countries to retire to in the EU, given its excellent weather, endless coastlines and vibrant culture. In fact, last year advisors Retirement Solutions found that Spain was the country where Brits most wanted to retire to in the world.

Foreigners typically choose to retire to southern Spain and the Mediterranean coast, places such as the Costa del Sol, Costa de la Luz in Andalusia and the Costa Blanca in Valencia, attracted by the hot weather, beaches and large communities of other foreign residents.

But, Spaniards have very different thoughts when it comes to the best places to retire in their country.

According to Spain’s Organisation of Users and Consumers (OCU), who conducted a recent study, the top three places to retire to are all located in the north of the country, not in the south, and not always by the coast. The top three spots for pensioners went to Vigo, Zaragoza and Bilbao.

The OCU based its study on various factors including quality of life, cultural and leisure offerings, as well as the cost of living and health care.

Vigo

The coastal city of Vigo, located on the western edge of Galicia, came in as the best spot for pensioners to live in the entire country. It scored well because of its efficient transportation network, robust public health system, and high-quality education. The city was also valued for its safety, clean streets and affordable cost of living. Although Vigo is an industrial city, it’s ideal for nature lovers, being the gateway to the Atlantic Islands National Park, formed of several island chains that are rich in marine life.

Vigo was voted as best Spanish city for quality of life. Photo: Harpagornis/ WikiCommons

Zaragoza is the capital and largest city in the region of Aragón. It may not be located on the coast, as is a favourite for many foreign retirees, but it more than makes up for it in culture, architecture and proximity to nature. The OCU picked it because it scored highly for its combination of laidback lifestyle and urban services, including a range of leisure, sports and culture.

A view of the Basilica del Pilar in Zaragoza. Photo: David Vives / Pexels

Bilbao

Bilbao is one of the main cities in the Basque country and sits right along the northern coast. It stands out particularly for its excellent cuisine and cultural offerings. Although it’s one of the most expensive cities in Spain for cost of living, it also offers a great quality of life compared to other cities and lots of generous retirement benefits. It’s also preferable for Spaniards because it offers one of the highest pension pay-outs in the country. Property portal Idealista also agreed that Bilbao was one of the best places in Spain to retire to because of its high quality of life, low crime rate, mild summers and growing international community.

Bilbao city centre used to be far more industrial and grey, until it was completely revamped in the 90s and 2000s . Photo: Eduardo Kenji Amorim/Unsplash

Alicante

Spaniards and foreigners don’t always differ on their retirement opinions as Alicante was listed at number four and is a very popular spot for British and other northern European pensioners too. It scored highly for its excellent climate, extensive beaches, large retirement communities and international vibe.

Paseo de la Explanada de España, perhaps Alicante's most famous pedestrianised street. Photo: Attila Suranyi/Unsplash

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

The Canary Islands are well-loved by both foreigners and Spaniards, who both agree that they make for a great place to live out their days. Las Palmas de Gran Canaria particularly stood out for its excellent quality of life, great year-round climate and reduction in transport costs for residents. It’s perfect for those who like the quieter island pace of life with plenty of access to beaches and nature, but still have the cultural opportunities of a city.

Beach life in the Canary Islands. Photo: Antonio Cansino / Pixabay

Málaga

The capital of the Costa del Sol, Málaga seems to be a favourite for everyone right now. A recent study by Live and Invest Overseas even placed Málaga as one of the top three destinations in the entire world for pensioners. In 2023, it was also voted as the world's best city for foreign residents by Internations Expat City Ranking. The OCU also agreed and listed it at number six. They claimed that it’s ideal for those who value gastronomy and culture, as well as mild climate and accessible beaches. Málaga also scored well for its great infrastructure, and transport including international airport and rail links to the rest of Spain.

Málaga is a top city for pensioners. Photo: Enrique / Pixabay

Madrid

A bustling capital set right in the middle of the country, the furthest away from the coast, may not be everyone’s idea of the best place to retire too, but the Spanish capital definitely has its advantages. Madrid ranked highly in the OCU report because it offers high-quality healthcare services, a wide range of cultural and leisure activities adapted to the elderly, and excellent national and international transport links. It was also ranked as one of the best places to retire in 2024 by Idealista. Madrid may be an expensive city, but it also offers many tax advantages, so retiring here could work out in your favour financially.

Madrid could be a great spot to retire to. Photo: Abhishek Verma / Pexels

Seville

The Andalusian capital of Seville embodies everything that people picture when they think of Spain and its romantic architecture and flamenco are enough to seduce anyone. The OCU placed Seville in 8th spot, stating that it’s great for those seeking an active retirement with numerous cultural events. It also scored well for its relatively low cost of living compared to other large cities in Spain. One important factor to keep in mind is that it’s one of the hottest places in the country. Seville regularly reaches 40C or more in summer, meaning it’s strictly for those who can handle the heat.

Seville may be one of the most romantic-looking Spanish cities to retire to. Photo: Shai Pal/Unsplash

Valencia

The capital of the Valencia region is another spot where both foreigners and Spaniards love to retire. In 2022, Valencia was named the best city in the world for foreign residents by the Internations Expat City Ranking. The OCU listed it for its perfect combination of city and beaches, as well as its excellent climate. It also scored well for quality of life with a reasonable cost of living, good health services, and wide cultural and gastronomic offerings.

Valencia ranks high among foreign and Spanish retirees. Photo: Ebroslu/Pixabay.

Gijón

Asturias may not be the first region that comes to mind when thinking of retiring to Spain, but Spaniards love it for its quiet and relaxed lifestyle, endless natural attractions and stunning, wild coastline. Gijón sits right on the coast and has a strong maritime heritage, as well as lots of beaches. It may not be the capital of the region, but it is the largest city, meaning it has lots of cultural attractions too. The OCU said it would suit those looking for a peaceful, yet active retirement, with many opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and nature. The city is also known for its hospitality and quality of life.

Gijón is a great spot to retire to in Asturias. Photo: Patricia Maine Degrave / Pixabay