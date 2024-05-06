Spain ex-minister slams 'show trial' over face mask scandal

Advertisement

Addressing a Senate committee looking into an alleged kickbacks scandal linked to mask procurement during the pandemic when he was transport minister, José Luis Ábalos said he knew nothing about the matter.

At the heart of the case is his former close aide Koldo García, who was arrested on February 21st over an alleged scheme that let a small previously unknown firm obtain contracts worth €53 million ($57.5 million) to supply masks to public authorities, which prosecutors say generated €9.5 million in kickbacks.

Ábalos, who has not been charged with any offence, has nonetheless been ejected from the Socialist party after refusing to resign as a show of "political responsibility", expressing his frustration at Monday's hearing.

"This (whole thing) is a show trial" which does not respect "the principle of a presumption of innocence," he told senators in the upper house of parliament, which is dominated by the right-wing opposition Popular Party (PP).

Asked what he knew about the matter, he said: "Nothing. And it's not even clear to me there was such a scheme."

Ábalos held the transport portfolio from 2018-2021 in Sánchez's left-wing government and for years was a key member of his Socialist party.

In a court document published in the Spanish media, the investigating judge identified Ábalos as an "intermediary" but he has not been charged with any offence.

Addressing senators, Ábalos said at the height of the pandemic, his undersecretary was the one purchasing masks and not Koldo, saying he was "satisfied" with how things were managed because his was one of the first ministries "to obtain (protective healthcare) supplies".

Acknowledging his "personal link" with Koldo, who was often photographed at his side, he said it was "a surprise" to learn of his personal enrichment when the matter came to light.

The scandal is particularly sensitive for Sánchez, who took power in 2018 after a huge corruption scandal brought down the former PP government, and has prided himself on the integrity and transparency of his administration.

Ábalos told senators he had not spoken to Sánchez since the scandal erupted, and criticised the Socialist party for expelling him without him being charged.

He was replaced as transport minister during a 2021 government reshuffle, and the PP has claimed his removal showed Sánchez was aware of the scandal and had sought to sideline him.

García appeared before the Senate last month, but invoked his "right not to testify" on grounds a legal inquiry into the matter has begun, while insisting his conscience was "absolutely clear".