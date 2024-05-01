Advertisement

Crime

Dutch woman arrested over shooting of right-wing Spanish politician

AFP/The Local - [email protected]
Published: 1 May, 2024 CET. Updated: Wed 1 May 2024 08:13 CET
Former leader of Spain's main right-wing political party in Catalonia and co-founder of far-right party Vox, Alejo Vidal-Quadras, holds his first press conference since he was shot last November, in Madrid on February 23, 2024. A Dutch woman has been arrested over the attack. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

A Dutch woman was arrested in the Netherlands in relation to an attack on a right-wing Spanish politician who was shot in Madrid, Spanish police said on Tuesday.

Alejo Vidal-Quadras, a founder of Spain's far-right Vox party, was shot in the face in broad daylight near his home in the upscale Salamanca neighbourhood on November 9 by a motorcycle passenger.

Long a supporter of the Iranian opposition, the 78-year-old Vidal-Quadras has accused the Iranian regime of involvement in the shooting.

Four people had already been arrested as part of the investigation into the shooting, but the suspected gunman -- a French national of Tunisian origin with several previous convictions in France -- remains at large.

"A woman was arrested in Holland for her alleged participation in the financing and preparation of the attack on Vidal-Quadras," the national police said in a brief statement.

Police said she was detained after Spain issued a European arrest warrant.

Vidal-Quadras was a member and then vice-president of the European Parliament between 1994 and 2014.

He was also a former head of the centre-right People's Party in Catalonia.

 

 

