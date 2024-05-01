Dutch woman arrested over shooting of right-wing Spanish politician
A Dutch woman was arrested in the Netherlands in relation to an attack on a right-wing Spanish politician who was shot in Madrid, Spanish police said on Tuesday.
Alejo Vidal-Quadras, a founder of Spain's far-right Vox party, was shot in the face in broad daylight near his home in the upscale Salamanca neighbourhood on November 9 by a motorcycle passenger.
Long a supporter of the Iranian opposition, the 78-year-old Vidal-Quadras has accused the Iranian regime of involvement in the shooting.
Four people had already been arrested as part of the investigation into the shooting, but the suspected gunman -- a French national of Tunisian origin with several previous convictions in France -- remains at large.
"A woman was arrested in Holland for her alleged participation in the financing and preparation of the attack on Vidal-Quadras," the national police said in a brief statement.
Police said she was detained after Spain issued a European arrest warrant.
Vidal-Quadras was a member and then vice-president of the European Parliament between 1994 and 2014.
He was also a former head of the centre-right People's Party in Catalonia.
