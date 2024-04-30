Author of graphic novel 'Persepolis' wins top Spanish prize

Advertisement

The prize jury praised the 54-year-old for her ‘essential’ role in "the defence of human rights and freedoms".

"Satrapi is a symbol of women's civic commitment. Thanks to her audacity and her artistic production, she is considered one of the most influential people in the dialogue between cultures and generations," it added.

Advertisement

Born in Iran, Satrapi recounts in "Persepolis" her years as an outspoken teenager chafing at the Islamic revolution and its restrictions imposed on women, especially for one from a progressive family like hers. It also told of the hardships of the Iran-Iraq war.

At 14, her parents sent her to school in Vienna to avoid arrest over her defiance of the regime. She later returned to Tehran but left for France in 1994, embarking on her career as an author, film director and painter.

Her animated film adaptation of "Persepolis" won her a nomination at Academy Awards in 2008.

The €50,000 ($54,000) award is one of eight Asturias prizes covering the arts, science and other areas handed out yearly by a foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor.

Past winners of the communications and humanities prize include US feminist icon Gloria Steinem, Italian novelist Umberto Eco and Japanese video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of "Super Mario Bros".

The awards will be handed out at a ceremony hosted by Spain's King Felipe VI in October.