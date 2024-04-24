New intel to help unearth if Spain PM's phone was hacked by Israeli spyware

Advertisement

The investigation was launched in 2022 after the Spanish government said the spyware made by Israeli firm NSO Group - which infiltrates mobile phones to extract data or activate a camera or microphone to spy on their owners -- had been used against top politicians.

Those allegedly targeted included Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Defence Minister Margarita Robles, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska and Agriculture Minister Luis Planas.

But a year later, Spain's top criminal court said the judge probing the alleged hacking had provisionally closed the case due to "the complete lack of legal cooperation" from the Israeli government, which had not replied to repeated requests for information about the NSO Group.

The judge has reopened the investigation after receiving documents from French judicial authorities following a 2021 investigation into the alleged hacking of phones of journalists, lawyers, public figures, ministers and French MPs using Pegasus spyware.

"Comparing the technical elements gathered in the French investigation" with the one in Spain "may enable the investigation to progress... to trace the origin of the piracy," the Spanish court said.

The scandal emerged in April 2022 when Canadian cybersecurity watchdog Citizen Lab published a report saying the phones of at least 65 Catalan separatists had been tapped after a failed 2017 independence bid.

Several weeks later, Spanish spy chief Paz Esteban told a parliamentary committee 18 Catalan separatists had been spied on with Pegasus software - but always with court approval. She was later sacked.

The scandal grew when Madrid announced that Sánchez and some of his ministers had themselves been spied on in 2021.

Spain's government has blamed it on "an external attack" while the Spanish press has pointed the finger at Morocco given the context of a diplomatic crisis between the two countries at the time.