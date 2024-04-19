Spain's broadband customers to be left without internet as fibre takes over

Advertisement

Spain is bidding farewell to broadband internet as it officially and completely moves over to fibre optic internet.

According to Spain’s National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC), there are still 440,000 ADSL (Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line) connections in use in Spain.

The technology was launched in the early 2000s and brought the internet to millions of Spanish homes and businesses, but in recent years it has fallen into disuse due to the relentless advance of fibre optic internet, which offers a more stable and faster internet connection.

The gradual closure of Spain’s 8,526 copper exchanges, the material that allows ADSL connections in Spain, means that those who haven’t made the changeover already will be left without internet access soon.

Telefónica, which owns Movistar, will start cutting off its ADSL services on April 19th, Vodafone will do so in June and Orange is in the process of notifying its broadband customers.

Most ADSL users have already been notified via text message, letter, email and fax, but there are still 7,440 municipalities across Spain, mostly rural ones, where broadband is still the primary source of internet.

Most of these are located in Castilla y León (38 percent); Castilla La Mancha (12 percent); the Valencia region (10 percent); Andalusia and Catalonia (9 percent); Madrid and La Rioja (5 percent); Cantabria and Galicia (3 percent), the Canary Islands, Asturias and the Balearic Islands (2 percent) and Murcia (1 percent).

"If you have contracted a copper product with any operator and your home is under the umbrella of one of the plants affected by the closure, you will have to switch to an alternative offer, probably with fibre or radio,” the CNMC has warned.

"Your new installation will be completely free and you will also be able to keep your current phone number."

Movistar has assured its broadband customers that if fibre optic internet isn’t an option for them, it will offer satellite or radio frequency internet access to them.

Affected ADSL users should contact their service providers as soon as possible.