Sánchez wants Spain to recognise Palestinian State this year
Spain's left-wing government is determined for parliament to recognise Palestinian statehood by July this year, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said during a visit to Jordan on Tuesday, according to Spanish media.
"We have to think seriously about doing it this semester," Sánchez told a group of Spanish journalists accompanying him on a tour of three Middle East countries, the media reported.
Sánchez had said on March 9th he would propose that parliament vote in favour of this recognition by the end of the current legislature, that is, by mid-2027.
Then on March 22nd, Spain and three other nations - Ireland, Malta and Slovenia - issued a joint statement on the sidelines of a European Union leaders' summit in Brussels saying they were "ready to recognise Palestine" once the conditions for the setting up of a state were met.
Acabo de visitar el campo de refugiados de Jabal al Hussein y observar el magnífico trabajo que se está realizando en la escuela para niñas de @UNRWA. La labor de @UN es fundamental e irremplazable.— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 2, 2024
Más de 2,4 millones de palestinos son atendidos por la Agencia de Naciones… pic.twitter.com/eqAX5iPCMP
Top-selling daily Spanish newspaper El País said Madrid's recognition of Palestinian statehood could happen during the campaign for the European Parliament elections, which in Spain will be held on June 9th, or "in the weeks that follow".
The paper said Sánchez, who after Jordan will visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar, wants to "try to convince Arab countries that have not yet recognised Israel to do so".
Saudi Arabia and Qatar do not recognise Israel.
Sánchez has repeatedly said the only solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the recognition of two states, Israel and Palestine.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose governing coalition includes extreme right and ultra-Orthodox parties, has long ruled out Palestinian statehood.
Comments
See Also
"We have to think seriously about doing it this semester," Sánchez told a group of Spanish journalists accompanying him on a tour of three Middle East countries, the media reported.
Sánchez had said on March 9th he would propose that parliament vote in favour of this recognition by the end of the current legislature, that is, by mid-2027.
Then on March 22nd, Spain and three other nations - Ireland, Malta and Slovenia - issued a joint statement on the sidelines of a European Union leaders' summit in Brussels saying they were "ready to recognise Palestine" once the conditions for the setting up of a state were met.
Acabo de visitar el campo de refugiados de Jabal al Hussein y observar el magnífico trabajo que se está realizando en la escuela para niñas de @UNRWA. La labor de @UN es fundamental e irremplazable.— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 2, 2024
Más de 2,4 millones de palestinos son atendidos por la Agencia de Naciones… pic.twitter.com/eqAX5iPCMP
Top-selling daily Spanish newspaper El País said Madrid's recognition of Palestinian statehood could happen during the campaign for the European Parliament elections, which in Spain will be held on June 9th, or "in the weeks that follow".
The paper said Sánchez, who after Jordan will visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar, wants to "try to convince Arab countries that have not yet recognised Israel to do so".
Saudi Arabia and Qatar do not recognise Israel.
Sánchez has repeatedly said the only solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the recognition of two states, Israel and Palestine.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose governing coalition includes extreme right and ultra-Orthodox parties, has long ruled out Palestinian statehood.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.