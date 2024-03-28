Advertisement

Two die after extreme weather in Spain as Storm Nelson hits

Published: 28 Mar, 2024 CET. Updated: Thu 28 Mar 2024 16:59 CET
Two die after extreme weather in Spain as Storm Nelson hits
People observe waves crashing in the city of San Sebastian in 2022. Photo: ANDER GILLENEA/AFP.

The bodies of two people were recovered on Thursday after falling into the sea in northwestern Spain, emergency services said, as strong winds and seven-metre-high waves hit Spain.

"Two people died after falling into the sea at Muros del Nalon and Cudillero," the emergency services from the northwestern region of Asturias said in a statement.

Spain's meteorological agency, Aemet, issued an orange warning for dangerous rough seas on Thursday, citing waves of six to seven metres.

Aemet also warned that Storm Nelson, currently over Britain, would bring turbulent weather to the Iberian Peninsula until the end of March.

READ ALSO: Storm Nelson dampens Spain's Semana Santa celebrations

Firefighters used a helicopter to recover "the lifeless body of a man from the San Esteban embankment in Muros del Nalon" after being alerted at 1pm that a person had fallen into the sea.

Two minutes earlier, the emergency services had also been contacted about a woman who had fallen into the water from Cudillero port, her body "banging against the rocks".

The unconscious woman was rescued by boat but died despite rescuers' attempts for over an hour to revive her.

