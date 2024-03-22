Spanish federation sack directors linked with corruption probe

Advertisement

In a statement the federation said they had "opened disciplinary proceedings" against and sacked their director of legal services, Pedro González Segura and director of human resources, José Javier Jiménez, both of whom were arrested Wednesday.

The RFEF also said they had terminated a contract with GC Legal, the law firm of Tomás González Cueto, who was also arrested as part of a Spanish court's investigation into alleged corruption, fraudulent administration and money laundering.

Police searched the federation headquarters on the outskirts of Madrid on Wednesday, along with disgraced former chief Luis Rubiales' property in Granada.

The 46-year-old is currently in the Dominican Republic but is set to return to Spain on April 6th, according to Spanish media, who report the investigation concerns contracts signed by Rubiales to take the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia, among other matters.

The Super Cup contracts signed are worth 40 million euros a year and were arranged with former footballer Gerard Piqué's company Kosmos acting as an intermediary.

Rubiales stepped down as RFEF president in September after forcibly kissing Women's World Cup star Jenni Hermoso to provoke worldwide outrage, following Spain's triumph in the Sydney final in August.

A Spanish judge said in January Rubiales will face trial over the incident.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said he and the squad did not notice the police's arrival at the RFEF's Las Rozas headquarters where the squad were based before flying to London to face Colombia in a friendly on Friday.

"We did not realise, we were focused on our own thing," De la Fuente told reporters Thursday. "It won't affect our work but we're not oblivious to the reality - let's hope they investigate and find out who is responsible, if anyone is."

The Spanish Super Cup took place for the first time in Saudi Arabia in 2020.

After the following edition returned to Spain because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the subsequent three competitions were back in Saudi Arabia.

Spanish prosecutors opened a probe in 2022 into the Super Cup deal after audio recordings between Rubiales and Pique were leaked in which they spoke of commissions worth multi-millions.

Rubiales has always defended the legality of the deal to take the Super Cup to the oil-rich Gulf state.

"If there is any type of commission, Kosmos will get it from Saudi Arabia - the federation has not paid, is not paying and will not pay a single euro in commission to anyone for this deal," Rubiales said in 2022.

Former Barcelona and Spain defender Piqué said in April 2022 "everything is legal" and that he was "proud" of the deal.