IN IMAGES: AI 'robodog' starts to police the streets of Spain's Málaga

Local police in Málaga have turned to a new sort of colleague to help them monitor reckless scooter riders in pedestrian areas of the city: a Robocop pooch.

Walking on four legs and weighing 35kg, the robot is equipped with artificial intelligence technology but was remotely controlled during its trial phase. It was designed at the nearby University of Málaga (UMA).

The police robot being tested in a street of Málaga by the city's local police. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

The robot has a blue light on its back to signal that it's doing police work, and is equipped with video technology that can detect obstacles.

A team of 40 engineers have been working on the design of Málaga's robodog cop for over two years. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

It can also carry pre-recorded messages, either to warn that access to a street is restricted, for example, or to reassure the public that help is on the way in the case of an accident.

It is designed as a "support element for the police" and can record video and analyse it in real time, as well as "detect pre-configured situations of problems on roads" and alert on emergency situations, according to Pedro Merino, director of UMA's Institute of Software Technology and Engineering.

A crowd of curious bystanders gathers to take photos of the newest policía in town. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

When out and about in Málaga city centre on Tuesday, a local rode his scooter at full speed along the pedestrian walkway and the robot warned him: "It is forbidden to use scooters in this area".

