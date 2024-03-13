Spain's fast fashion empire Inditex posts record net profit for 2023

Advertisement

Its net profit reached €5.4 billion ($5.9 billion) last year, up 30 percent from €4.1 billion in 2022, which also was a record for the fashion giant whose eight brands include younger chain Pull&Bear and upmarket label Massimo Dutti.

The figure, which comes after a solid fourth quarter, was in line with the expectations of analysts polled by financial data firm FactSet, who predicted profits of €5.36 billion.

Inditex has been able "to take advantage of the opportunities to keep growing profitably," said CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras in a statement.

The group, which is based in the northwestern Galicia region, pointed to dynamic sales which hit a record €35.9 billion, showing a 10.4 percent increase on the year earlier.

The results came despite a complicated global backdrop of geopolitical tensions and persistently high inflation that has weighed on purchasing power.

But such pressures seem to have had little impact with the group posting a string of records and performing well on Madrid's Ibex 35 stock exchange.

Marta Ortega, daughter of multi-billionaire founder Amancio Ortega, took over as chair in early 2022.

Over the last year, Inditex shares have added more than 40 percent to reach 40 euros.

The results raised the market capitalisation of the Spanish retail giant to more than 127 billion, with the company saying it would pay shareholders a dividend of €1.54.

The figure, which is 28 percent higher than in 2022, is the highest in the group's history.