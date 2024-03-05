Catalan pharmacies start to offer free reusable menstrual products

Advertisement

Since March 4th, all women, non-binary people and trans men who menstruate have access to free reusable menstrual products in 3,824 pharmacies in Catalonia.

It’s part of the ‘My period, my rules’ (Mi regla, mis reglas) campaign launched by the Catalan Department of Equality and Feminism.

The goal is to end menstrual poverty, promote sustainability and offer greater information about the cycle itself.

Advertisement

According to Catalan authorities, 2 in every 10 women in the region cannot afford menstrual products, so the aim is that "all women in Catalonia, wherever they live, are guaranteed a key fundamental right such as being able to decide about one's own body, as well as having menstrual education and information throughout the life cycle".

They will be able to choose between a menstrual cup, menstrual panties or a pack of two reusable cloth pads.

In order to get the QR code that gives access to the free menstrual products you have to log into Catalonia’s health website La Meva Salut, be over 16 years old, have a TSI health card, a mobile phone to receive an SMS, an email address and a digital certificate (or request registration to access with a password).

Once you have the QR code you can go to any pharmacy in the region and request the reusable menstrual product of your choice.

Sustainable menstrual products have been chosen for the campaign as it is more costly for women and the environment to use products made of cellulose, plastics, among other chemicals.

Around 9,000 tons of non-reusable menstrual products are discarded in Catalonia every year, which has a considerable environmental impact.

"Tampons and disposable pads contain elements that can lead to cancer or endocrine disruption, in other words our hormonal system becomes completely deregulated," women’s health expert Mireia Pérez-Sabadell told Spanish broadcaster RTVE, citing research carried out by the association Women's Voices for the Earth.