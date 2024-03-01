Santander bank customers in Spain charged twice due to IT error

Advertisement

On Friday March 1st, customers with Spain’s biggest bank woke up to find “duplicate” charges in their Santander accounts.

In essence, their accounts reflect that they’ve been charged twice for subscriptions and direct debit payments that get paid at the start of the month: rent, water, electricity, internet and mortgage payments as well as money transfers they carried out on Friday.

According to sources from the entity headed by Ana Botín, it is just a computer error, only a display error which means that they haven’t actually been charged twice, even though their apps reflect this.

Complaints from worried customers have been flooding in on social media from early morning.

Buenos días, Patricia, nuestros equipos están trabajando en solucionar la incidencia. Se trata solo de un error de visualización. Tu saldo es correcto. Tan pronto esté corregido te avisaremos. Disculpa las molestias. — Santander España Responde (@santander_resp) March 1, 2024

Santander’s customer service team has tried to calm things down by acknowledging the error and notifying that they were correcting it.

“Our teams are working to solve the incident. This is just a display error. Your account balance is correct. As soon as it is corrected we will notify you,” they reiterated from the bank's X profile.

@santander_resp Me han cobrado por duplicado varios apuntes, entre otros, el adeudo hipotecario. No entiendo cómo la entidad líder en el sector bancario en España puede tener estos fallos. No quiero pensar en la mala práctica intencionada. — RAPHANOVA27 (@raphanova27) March 1, 2024

Shortly after 11 in the morning, Santander claimed to have resolved the computer problem.

@santander_resp Incidencia por visualización?.ingresar 2 veces la nómina, para después quitar esos 2 movimientos y dejar el saldo de 1 nómina.Cobrar 2 veces el GIM, para después quitar esos 2 movimientos pero el cobro si.

Un desbarajuste total. — TE QUEREMOS CIUDAD DE MÁLAGA (@TQUEREMOSMALAGA) March 1, 2024

Santander bank has also denied that the error was caused by a cyber attack.

If it had been a hack, the bank would be obliged to notify international financial supervisors and failure to do so would result in a $1 million fine.