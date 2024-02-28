Barcelona to send letters to 24,000 residents who use too much water

Advertisement

Barcelona Metropolitan Area (AMB) announced on Wednesday that the 1.5 percent of people "who consume excessive amounts of water" in the city will receive a letter in the post warning them of their squandering actions.

In the letters, they will be reminded that due to the drought emergency in Catalonia, there are a series of banned actions, such as filling private swimming pools, watering private gardens and washing vehicles (except in specialised establishments).

Advertisement

They will also be informed that when a user is found to exceed water limits, town councils have the power to open proceedings against them, which can result in fines.

A total of 250 letters will also be sent to industrial plants which are using water amounts above what is stipulated.

Water restrictions currently affect Barcelona and 201 other municipalities in the region in total, over 6 million people and almost 80 percent of the Catalan population.

The region’s drought plans extend restrictions on the use of water for citizens, administrations, and industry in Barcelona and practically the entire Barcelona province.

EXPLAINED: What and where are the drought water restrictions in Catalonia?

Residential taps in Barcelona city will not be affected yet, but the AMB has announced that the water pressure of taps in 7 municipalities in the Barcelona metropolitan area also will be reduced from March 11th.

These are Begues, Cervelló, Corbera de Llobregat, La Palma de Cervelló, Sant Just Desvern, Sant Vicenç dels Horts and Tiana, all of which have had water usage levels above the limits.