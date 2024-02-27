Advertisement

War in Ukraine

Spain against deploying EU troops to Ukraine

Published: 27 Feb, 2024 CET. Updated: Tue 27 Feb 2024 15:41 CET
Ukrainian soldiers use Heckler & Koch G36 rifles as they train with Spanish military instructors in the Spanish army base of Toledo, on December 2, 2022. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

Spain on Tuesday said it was against any deployment of European troops in Ukraine after France's Emmanuel Macron refused to rule out sending Western soldiers.

"As to whether we are in favour of deploying European troops to Ukraine, we've already made our position clear and we do not agree," said government spokeswoman Pilar Alegría.

"We must concentrate on the most urgent thing, which is to speed up the delivery of (military) equipment" to Kyiv, she said, saying "unity" was Europe's "most effective weapon" against Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Macron triggered a shockwave late on Monday by refusing to rule out the dispatch of Western ground troops to Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

"There is no consensus today to send ground troops... but nothing should be excluded. We will do whatever it takes to ensure that Russia cannot win this war," he said.

He refused to say more about France's position, citing the need for "strategic ambiguity" but saying the issue was mentioned among the options".

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was quoted as saying some EU and NATO members were weighing the option.

"Many people who say 'never, ever' today were the same people who said 'never tanks, never planes, never long-range missiles' two years ago" when Russia invaded, said Macron. "Let us have the humility to note that we have often been six to twelve months late."

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also rejected the idea of European or NATO countries sending troops to Ukraine.

