MAP: Tractors return to Madrid as Spanish farmers' protests continue

As many as one hundred tractors and thousands of demonstrators are expected in Madrid on Monday as Spain's agricultural protests continue. The unhappy farmers, who will be coming to the capital from across the country, will pass through Madrid city centre as part of wider calls for a relaxation of green policies, state aid to help with rising production costs, and increased protections against non-EU products undercutting them, among other demands.

The tractor convoy is scheduled to leave from the Puente de Arganda at 09.00am on Monday and enter the capital via the N-3 motorway, Avenida del Mediterráneo, Ciudad de Barcelona, before convening at Paseo de Infanta Isabel, in front of the Ministry of Agriculture building.

The protest, the date of which was chosen to coincide with a meeting of the EU Council of Agriculture Ministers in Brussels, will then begin at 11.00 am, leaving from the Ministry of Agriculture along the Paseo del Prado before heading via Recoletos and Castellana and finally reaching the European Commission Office on Plaza de la Castellana in the Salamanca neighbourhood.

According to traffic updates from Spain's Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) traffic is already slow at the M-300 entrance in La Poveda, and access may be affected at Arganda del Rey via the M-23, M-203 and M-208.

There are also some road closures across the rest of Spain on Monday as the protests continue, including reports of slow traffic this morning in Castilla y León, the Valencian Community, and Andalusia, specifically in the Cádiz area round A-7 and N-357 exits at Algeciras.

Road closures and affected traffic areas on Monday 26th February (as of 10:00am)

Spain's agricultural protests are scheduled to continue for at least another month, with action provisionally scheduled in La Palma, Granada, and Cádiz through March, April, and May.

Protest calendar

26th February: Madrid

27th February: Córdoba

29th February: Málaga

1st March: La Palma

14th March: Granada

21st March: Granada

21st March: Cádiz

5th April: Granada

16th April: Granada

27th April: Granada

30th April: Granada

7th May: Granada

14th May: Granada

21st May: Granada

28th May: Granada