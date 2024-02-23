Do home insurance companies in Spain cover fires?

Advertisement

According to statistics from the Spanish Union of Insurance and Reinsurance Entities (UNESPA) in Spain, firefighters put out a domestic fire every three and a half minutes.

In Spain, thankfully, fire coverage is present in the vast majority of home insurance policies.

Articles 45 to 49 of the Insurance Contract Law state that “The insurer is obliged, within the limits established in the Law and in the contract, to compensate for damage caused by fire to the insured object".

In addition, the legislation also determines what is meant by fire in the context of insurance companies: “Fire is considered to be the combustion and burning, capable of spreading, of an object or objects that were not intended to be burned at the place and time in which it occurs."

Contracting home insurance with fire coverage is mandatory in order to get a mortgage in Spain, but even if you don’t have a mortgage, it’s important for peace of mind.

READ ALSO: How safe are Spanish buildings when it comes to fire standards?

Of course, each insurance company will offer slightly different policies and cover slightly different things, but some points are common across most policies in Spain when it comes to fires. These are:

Material damage caused by fire (check if this is building and contents, as specified in the general and particular conditions of the policy)

Expenses for demolition and debris removal

Temporary accommodation

Reconstruction of the house and annexes

Advertisement

It’s important to note that most insurers in Spain only cover damage caused by a fire that has occurred accidentally. This may be caused by a lightning strike, kitchen fires, explosions or even damage caused by smoke. The insurer may reject the policyholder's claim if the fire was started intentionally.

There are some items in the home that many insurers will not cover in the event of a fire unless explicitly stated in the contract. These are:

Furniture

Legal tender bills

Precious stones and metals

Artistic works

Other objects of special value

Advertisement

When choosing home insurance it’s important to check whether your policy covers only the contents of the home or the building itself or both.

If you rent, it is advisable to take out insurance to cover the contents of the home from fire as you won't know what type of insurance your landlord has and might be unlikely to cover your possessions.

When it comes to communities of owners, Article 9 of the Horizontal Property Law does not state that contents insurance for renters is mandatory, however, some regions such as Catalonia, Valencia and Madrid add this into their own regulations.

Advertisement

Fire safety in the home

'Fuego! the 2022 report from UNESPA, reported that seven out of 10 fires happen at home. According to the report, the most common causes of fires at home and how to prevent them are:

Electrical faults – It’s important to make sure your cables and plugs are in good condition and also ensure that you’re not connecting several devices to one outlet.

Kitchen fires – Fires from gas stoves are common in Spain. It’s important to never leave food unattended in pots and pans on the stove or leave it left on.

Irons - Do not leave irons that are switched on resting on the board or on clothes when you get distracted.

Fireplaces - Use a fire guard so that embers don’t fly around the room and make sure to don’t put anything in front of the fire to dry it for example.

Cigarettes - A poorly extinguished cigarette or falling asleep while smoking can easily cause a fire.

Candles - Never leave them burning without supervision and ensure they are not close to curtains or other flammable materials.

Children – Playing with fire also causes many accidents in the home, so it's essential to educate your kids about the dangers.

Advertisement

The simple installation of a smoke detector could prevent a potential fire from spreading further or even save your life. Unfortunately, the legislation around installing them is still very lax.

The law that regulates the installation of smoke detectors has been lost in a multitude of regulations, guides, suggestions and other types of inconsistent documentation for each different region in Spain.

Whether or not to install these security devices is up to the consideration of each owner, or the architect in charge of carrying out construction projects. They are not nearly as widely used in Spain as they are in countries like the UK and the US.